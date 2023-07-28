David Robertson Traded to Marlins from Mets for Marco Vargas, Ronald Hernandez

Al Bello/Getty Images

As the New York Mets continue to figure out whether they are going to sell ahead of the Aug. 1 trade deadline, David Robertson has been moved to a division rival.

The Mets announced they are sending the right-handed reliever to the Miami Marlins in exchange for prospects Marco Vargas and Ronald Hernandez.

It appears the Mets are moving in the direction of selling. They already dealt Eduardo Escobar to the Los Angeles Angels last month.

MLB.com's Mark Feinsand has reported Justin Verlander could be traded in the coming days, with the Texas Rangers and Houston Astros cited as potential landing spots.

Trading Escobar and Robertson aren't necessarily needle-changing moves, but it does signal New York's front office is realistic about the team's playoff hopes in 2023. Both players are set to become free agents after this season and didn't figure into the Mets' long-term plans.

Robertson will help solidify a Marlins bullpen that needs both depth and high-leverage impact. Their relievers rank 16th in MLB with a 4.04 ERA and tied for 20th with 1.12 homers allowed per nine innings.

Miami has been a surprise playoff contender this season. Its 55-48 record has the team right in the midst of a heated wild-card race in the NL.

The Marlins are currently 0.5 games behind the Cincinnati Reds (56-48) for the final playoff spot, but the top five teams in the wild card standings are all within one game of each other. That doesn't include the surging Chicago Cubs, who have won six straight to move within four games of the Reds.

Robertson has a 2.05 ERA with 48 strikeouts over 44 innings in 40 appearances for the Mets.

Vargas is the No. 18 prospect and Hernandez checks in as the No. 21 prospect in Miami's farm system, per MLB.com. Vargas, 18, signed with the Marlins as an international free agent in 2022. He's hitting .283/.457/.442 in 120 at-bats with the team's rookie league club.

Hernandez, 19, joined the Marlins as part of the 2021 international free-agent signing period. The switch-hitting catcher has a .298/.464/.452 slash line in 31 games in rookie ball this season.