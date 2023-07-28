X

    Video: Tennis Star Nick Kyrgios Gets Massive Back Tattoo with Pokémon Characters

    Timothy Rapp@@TRappaRTFeatured Columnist IVJuly 28, 2023

    LONDON, ENGLAND - JULY 02: Nick Kyrgios of Australia looks on during a practice session ahead of The Championships - Wimbledon 2023 at All England Lawn Tennis and Croquet Club on July 02, 2023 in London, England. (Photo by Patrick Smith/Getty Images)
    Patrick Smith/Getty Images

    Gotta ink them all?

    Tennis star Nick Kyrgios is apparently a huge Pokémon fan, adorning his back with a giant tattoo that features Charizard, Blastoise, Gyarados, Dragonite, Snorlax, Gengar and Mewtwo.

    SportsCenter @SportsCenter

    Nick Kyrgios got a full back tattoo of Pokémon characters 🔥 <br><br>(via <a href="https://twitter.com/gangatattoo?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">@gangatattoo</a>) <a href="https://t.co/T0KrFLAVvB">pic.twitter.com/T0KrFLAVvB</a>

    Sportscenter en español @SportsCenter_nt

    Nick Kyrgios dice: "¡YO TE ELIJO!". 😎<br><br>¡El IMPRESIONANTE TATUAJE que el tenista 🇦🇺 se hizo! <br><br>🤯 🤯 🤯 <a href="https://t.co/e6ltuA244g">pic.twitter.com/e6ltuA244g</a>

    Kyrgios hit up the Ganga Tattoo Studio in Los Angeles to supply the tats, as he noted on Instagram. He's also publicly commented on his Pokémon fandom in the past:

    Nicholas Kyrgios @NickKyrgios

    Just quietly, how good is Pokemon Go. Honestly been playing that more than tennis 😳😅😍

    Nicholas Kyrgios @NickKyrgios

    The Pokémon unite community 🙏🏽✅❤️

    It's a pretty sweet tattoo, though obviously the exclusion of Jigglypuff feels like a pretty huge misstep. Pokémon enthusiasts might also note that Pikachu is missing, though you can excuse Kyrgios for avoiding the more cliché pocket-monster options.

    But seriously, where is Jigglypuff?