Video: Tennis Star Nick Kyrgios Gets Massive Back Tattoo with Pokémon Characters

Patrick Smith/Getty Images

Gotta ink them all?

Tennis star Nick Kyrgios is apparently a huge Pokémon fan, adorning his back with a giant tattoo that features Charizard, Blastoise, Gyarados, Dragonite, Snorlax, Gengar and Mewtwo.

Kyrgios hit up the Ganga Tattoo Studio in Los Angeles to supply the tats, as he noted on Instagram. He's also publicly commented on his Pokémon fandom in the past:

It's a pretty sweet tattoo, though obviously the exclusion of Jigglypuff feels like a pretty huge misstep. Pokémon enthusiasts might also note that Pikachu is missing, though you can excuse Kyrgios for avoiding the more cliché pocket-monster options.

But seriously, where is Jigglypuff?