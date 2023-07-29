Deal or No Deal? Predictions for Current NFL Contract Disputes at Training Camp

9 of 9

Peter Joneleit/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images

Christian Wilkins hasn't said much publicly about his contract situation other than he'll let his agent do the work behind the scenes. The fifth-year pro didn't skip organized team activities or mandatory minicamp, and he's been present at training camp.

On the surface, the Miami Dolphins and the defensive tackle seem to be on good terms, and he's not a threat to hold out at this point.

Back in March, Dolphins head coach Mike McDaniel said Wilkins' extension is a priority. In June, the 27-year-old spoke as if he would play out the season regardless of what happens in contract talks with the club.

"I'm always motivated, and motivation comes from within, not a dollar amount, but it's just my drive to be the best and be my best," Wilkins said. "No dollar changes that, changes my mindset. Whether something gets done or not, my approach is always the same."

On Thursday, the Dolphins received some bad news for their defense. According to NFL Network's Ian Rapoport, cornerback Jalen Ramsey will undergo knee surgery after going down at practice, which will sideline him until December if everything checks out.

Already down one of their key starters on defense, the Dolphins should make sure they have Wilkins on the field with a new contract even though he's yet to show strong signs of dissatisfaction amid negotiations. With $13.5 million in cap space, Miami should be able to get a deal done.

Verdict: Deal

NFL team cap space and player contract details are provided by Over the Cap.

Maurice Moton covers the NFL for Bleacher Report. You can follow him on Twitter @MoeMoton.