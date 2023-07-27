Colorado Passes Vote to Join Big 12 in 2024 Ahead of Deion Sanders' Buffaloes Debut

Andy Cross/MediaNews Group/The Denver Post via Getty Images

The Colorado Buffaloes are planning to bounce back from a 1-11 season with a new roster and a new head coach in Deion Sanders.

And in 2024, they'll be rejoining the Big 12.

Colorado helped found the Big 12 in 1994 before play started in 1996. The school is set to receive $42 million as part of its Big 12 revenue share in 2024, per Action Network's Brett McMurphy.

The university's decision leaves the future of the Pac-12 in flux, especially following the departures of USC and UCLA.

