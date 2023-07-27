X

    Colorado Passes Vote to Join Big 12 in 2024 Ahead of Deion Sanders' Buffaloes Debut

    Julia StumbaughJuly 27, 2023

    BOULDER, CO - APRIL 22: University of Colorado Buffaloes head coach Deion Sanders before the Black and Gold game at Folsom Field April 22, 2023. (Photo by Andy Cross/MediaNews Group/The Denver Post via Getty Images)
    Andy Cross/MediaNews Group/The Denver Post via Getty Images

    The Colorado Buffaloes are planning to bounce back from a 1-11 season with a new roster and a new head coach in Deion Sanders.

    And in 2024, they'll be rejoining the Big 12.

    Big 12 Conference @Big12Conference

    A statement from the Commissioner. <a href="https://t.co/UtGgY5WnTf">pic.twitter.com/UtGgY5WnTf</a>

    Max Olson @max_olson

    The resolution passes, unanimous vote.<br><br>It's official. Colorado has been authorized to join the Big 12 in 2024.

    Colorado helped found the Big 12 in 1994 before play started in 1996. The school is set to receive $42 million as part of its Big 12 revenue share in 2024, per Action Network's Brett McMurphy.

    The university's decision leaves the future of the Pac-12 in flux, especially following the departures of USC and UCLA.

    This article will be updated soon to provide more information and analysis.

