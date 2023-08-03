Top 2024 NBA Draft Storylines You Should Know

3 of 6

An unusual number of high-profile names left their schools in hopes of jump-starting their draft stock elsewhere.

Kel'el Ware will join and presumably start for Indiana after playing only 15.8 minutes per game last year at Oregon. He'll occupy Trayce Jackson-Davis' previous role, which should mean more post-ups and screener actions into rolls or threes for the 7'0" sophomore.

Scouts sound willing to give Ware another chance with a new team that will use and value his finishing tools and touch more than Oregon did. Avoiding questions about motor and toughness remain a must, but Ware clearly has the measurements, mobility and skill level for translatable inside scoring, rim protection and mid- to long-range shot-making.

Arthur Kaluma couldn't make the sophomore jump with Creighton, so he'll try for a junior breakout playing for Kansas State. Likely to take Keyontae Johnson's spot in the starting lineup, Kaluma should receive plenty of shot-making opportunities, though outstanding shot-creator Markquis Nowell has moved on to the NBA.

At 6'7" and 220 pounds, Kaluma has the frame of a pro wing or small-ball 4, while the flashes of shooting (41 threes in 37 games) have kept scouts' attention. He faded into the background a little too much on a deep Creighton team last year. The bar will rise again for the 21-year-old, but he should have a better chance to produce more consistently with a higher-usage role at Kansas State.

Former North Carolina guard Caleb Love will have one final crack to sell scouts with Arizona. His combination of 6'4" size, ball-handling and 200 career threes can look enticing, but three consecutive years shooting under 38.0 percent from the floor has made it difficult for scouts to buy in.

Alabama transfer Jaden Bradley and potential breakout star Kylan Boswell will reduce Love's margin for error in the rotation. But they could also take some of the pressure off him and allow him to score more efficiently playing to his strengths off the ball.

Grant Nelson couldn't do enough with his NBA combine invitation last year after earning one with North Dakota State. He'll have more eyes on him this season with Alabama, where he's going to create highlights with his athleticism and hustle for finishing and shot-blocking.

Despite Nelson having delivered some eye-opening plays with ball-handling moves, drives and threes, scouts believe it's more realistic to picture him as an energizer than a scorer in the NBA. Nelson should still receive plenty of on-ball reps to test and sell his scoring skills against valid SEC competition.

Harrison Ingram will look to reignite his draft stock at North Carolina after failing to make a sophomore jump at Stanford. He earned an NBA combine invite in 2022, as there has been interest in the archetype of a 6'7" connector who can handle in pick-and-rolls, pass and knock down spot-up threes.

Villanova is adding TJ Bamba from Washington State and Hakim Hart from Maryland. Bamba is interesting for his strong frame, self-creation flashes and shooting, while Hart, a 6'6" wing, intrigued with his two-point scoring efficiency and two-way playmaking.

Moving on from Dayton, Mike Sharavjamts could be looking at a high-usage role with San Francisco. While last year's 38.8 field-goal percentage hints at scoring limitations, his 6'8" size, passing, capable shooting and jumbo playmaker archetype will keep scouts' attention.

Matthew Cleveland will look to make another leap this season as a shooter with Miami after he made marginal improvements to his three-ball last year at Florida State. Given his 6'7" size, off-ball scoring, rebounding and defensive tools, becoming a more consistent shot-making threat could finally lead to NBA interest.

St. John's' roster looks very different after the Rick Pitino hiring, and former Massachusetts wing RJ Luis could be a breakout name to watch. At 6'7", he flashed NBA tools, slashing and passing with correctable weakness in his shooting.

Arterio Morris will have to earn consistent minutes in a Kansas rotation featuring star freshman Elmarko Jackson and seniors Kevin McCullar Jr. and Dajuan Harris Jr.. But the Texas transfer could catch scouts' attention with his coveted mix of shot-making, explosive leaping and defensive playmaking.

Crafty, tough defensively and a dangerous shot-maker, Walter Clayton Jr. could validate last year's production at Iona by leading Florida to SEC wins.

Jamarion Sharp will leave Western Kentucky for Ole Miss and the SEC, where he'll have one last chance to sell his 7'5" size and almost unmatched career 17.6 block percentage as NBA indicators.

After two years playing a limited role in loaded Gonzaga rotations, Hunter Sallis should see more on-ball opportunities with Wake Forest. The former 5-star recruit has some intriguing shot-making skill, athleticism and secondary ball-handling ability for a 6'5" guard.

Scouts will want to see Jaden Bradley's shooting show signs of life with Arizona, but his rim pressure and two-way playmaking at Alabama should have earned him a spot on watch lists to start the season.

Hunter Dickinson, the biggest name in the transfer portal, had trouble generating NBA interest at Michigan despite making 45 threes over his last two seasons. At Kansas, scouts will want to see a big man who's lighter on his feet and more capable of switching.

A three-level scoring guard with some untapped creation potential, J.J. Starling will try to show scouts he's a better three-point shooter with Syracuse than he was at Notre Dame.