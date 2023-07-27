Aaron Rodgers' Contract 'Sacrifice' Praised by Jets' Saleh amid Dalvin Cook Rumors

Rich Schultz/Getty Images

The Aaron Rodgers era in New York began with an act of goodwill Wednesday when the four-team league MVP took a pay cut, giving the New York Jets some much-needed financial flexibility.

The Jets now may be looking to reward Rodgers with a new weapon in four-time Pro Bowl running back Dalvin Cook, who is set to take a visit with the organization this weekend.

Head coach Robert Saleh praised Rodgers' financial sacrifice for the betterment of the team.

"I think it says a lot when the best player on your football team—a Hall of Famer—is willing to sacrifice something because he wants to win, which is ultimately what we're all here to do," Saleh said Thursday. "This was Aaron. Aaron wanted to do this."

Rodgers, 39, signed a restructured contract Wednesday in which he essentially gave back about $35 million by lowering his guaranteed money over the next couple of seasons from $110 million to $75 million.

By doing so, he also lowered his cap hit to $8.9 million, lower than Zach Wilson's $9.6 million. It's the third-lowest hit among starters not on a rookie contract, according to ESPN's Roster Management System.

This wasn't just a spur-of-the-moment decision for Rodgers, however. Saleh revealed that the two sides had been negotiating the restructure since the former Super Bowl champ was acquired back in April.

Rodgers stated his intention to do so upon arriving in the Big Apple.

"Yeah, there's money and fame and that good stuff, but at the end of the day, we're all happy when we win," Saleh said. "For him to look at this organization, from the outside looking in, and feel like we're doing a lot of things the right way ...

"We brought in the right people, we brought in the right coaching staff, we brought in the right management. For him to take a shot on us, I think it speaks volumes. We're grateful for that."

Now, the Jets are looking like the front runners to add one of the best running backs in the league in Cook, a four-time Pro Bowler with the Minnesota Vikings. Cook is set to arrive for the visit Friday for meetings and a physical.

And if anybody knows how much of a difference maker Cook could be on the Jets' roster, it's Rodgers, who spent the past six seasons playing against him twice a year in the NFC North.

Cook would immediately fill a position of need for New York as rookie sensation Breece Hall is recovering from an ACL and meniscus tear that he suffered midway through last season.

He could potentially be joining an already loaded offensive core that includes reigning Rookie of the Year Garrett Wilson, Allen Lazard, Mecole Hardman and Tyler Conklin.

Last season Cook rushed for 1,173 yards to go along with eight touchdowns. He added 39 receptions, 295 yards and two touchdowns in the passing game.