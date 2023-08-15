Becky Lynch vs. Trish Stratus Fight Ends with Double Countout on WWE Raw

Jeremychanphotography/Getty Images

Becky Lynch and Trish Stratus fought to a double countout Monday night on Raw in a grudge match, but the drama didn't end there.

Their brawl spilled outside the ring on numerous occasions, and the match went off the rails as the two women fought into the crowd.

The referee's 10 count officially ended the match, but the fight continued. Lynch and Stratus fought up the stairs and into the concourse, where the former wrestler got the clear upper hand in front of many fans.

Lynch was about to hit Stratus with a Manhandle Slam on top of a merchandise counter, but recent NXT call-up Zoey Stark attacked her from behind and took her feet out, letting Stratus get the upper hand.

The duo attacked Lynch, who was left writhing in pain on the concourse floor.

Soon afterward, WWE official Adam Pearce caught up with a jubilant Stratus and Stark in the back. A clearly agitated Pearce then told Stratus she's been running from Lynch and ordered a steel cage match between the two.

Lynch and Stratus were once friends, as Trish made her return to WWE in order to help Lynch and fellow Hall of Famer Lita beat Damage CTRL for the WWE Women's Tag Team Championships.

The trio also teamed up to beat Damage CTRL in a six-woman tag team match at WrestleMania 39, but the honeymoon period didn't last for long after.

Lynch and Lita were scheduled to defend the titles against Liv Morgan and Raquel Rodriguez a couple of weeks after WrestleMania, but Lita was taken out by a mystery attacker backstage. Trish then agreed to step in and compete on Lita's behalf.

Stratus took the fall, as she and Lynch lost the titles, and when The Man tried to show understanding after the match, Stratus attacked her from behind.

That eventually led to a match between Lynch and Stratus at Night of Champions where Trish benefited from a huge surprise, as Stark emerged from under the ring to attack Becky, allowing Stratus to score the victory.

Stratus held that win over Lynch's head for many weeks thereafter, and she even returned the favor by helping Stark beat Becky on an episode of Raw.

Becky vowed to do anything she had to in order to get a rematch against Stratus, and Trish agreed on the condition that Lynch could beat Stark in a match. She also laid out the stipulation that Lynch would have to thank her in the event of a loss, as well as get a "Thank you Trish" tattoo across her chest.

Lynch agreed, and she managed to overcome the obstacle placed in front of her by beating Stark on a recent episode of Raw despite Trish's numerous attempts to interfere.

The long-running rivalry between Lynch and Stratus continued Monday night, but the stakes will now been raised in the steel cage.

