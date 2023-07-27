LeBron James Responds to Support for Son Bronny After Cardiac Arrest: 'So Grateful'

Jason Armond / Los Angeles Times via Getty Images

LeBron James has made his first public comments since his son, Bronny James, suffered cardiac arrest on Monday during a basketball practice session at USC.

The Los Angeles Lakers star tweeted he's "so grateful" for all of the support everyone has shown to his family and they will have more to say when they are ready.

Representatives for the James family said in a statement released Tuesday that Bronny James was treated by the medical staff and he was in stable condition after spending time in the intensive care unit at a local hospital.

TMZ Sports reported Wednesday that Bronny still needs to undergo more testing to determine what caused his cardiac arrest.

USC was practicing Monday after being granted an extra 10 days of practice time by the NCAA to prepare for its upcoming exhibition tour of Greece and Croatia.

Bronny committed to play basketball for the Trojans on May 6. He graduated from Sierra Canyon High School on May 26.

The 18-year-old combo guard is a 5-star prospect and No. 22 overall player in the 2023 recruiting class, per 247Sports' composite rankings. USC has the No. 3 incoming class in the nation led by James and Isaiah Collier.

LeBron has expressed a strong desire to play with his son in the NBA before he retires.

"I was serious, and I'm still serious about it," the elder James told reporters after the Lakers' Game 3 win over the Golden State Warriors in the Western Conference semifinals on May 6. "If my mind goes, then my body will just be like, 'OK, what are we doing?'"

In an early ranking of the top 50 prospects for the 2024 NBA draft, B/R's Jonathan Wasserman had Bronny James ranked as the No. 36 player.