Shohei Ohtani Trade Rumors: MLB Insiders Thought 'Right Package' Might Sway Angels

AP Photo/Carlos Osorio

The Los Angeles Angels reportedly have taken Shohei Ohtani off the trade market as they aim to contend for a playoff spot this summer, and it appears the decision to remove him so early may have caught some franchises by surprise.

While L.A. moving Ohtani may have been considered a long shot, major league insiders thought the "right package might sway owner Arte Moreno to make a move," according to ESPN's Alden Gonzalez.

Gonzalez added that the Angels decided to take Ohtani off the market in part because they have "been underwhelmed by the players offered in return" for the two-way phenom.

MLB Network's Jon Morosi reported last week that league executives believed the Angels could have been looking for a Juan Soto-like package in exchange for Ohtani.

The Washington Nationals traded Soto to the San Diego Padres in August 2022 in exchange for Luke Voit and prospects MacKenzie Gore, Jarlin Susana, CJ Abrams, Robert Hassell III and James Wood.

However, it's unclear what any potential offers for Ohtani may have looked like this summer.

Additionally, Gonzalez reported that Ohtani "would prefer" to remain with the Angels this season and had they traded him ahead of the Aug. 1 deadline they would have "no shot" in bringing him back as a free agent.

The Halos currently sit third in the American League West with a 52-49 record and are just four games out of a wild card spot. With the chance to clinch a playoff berth for the first time since 2014, the club is expected to be buyers ahead of the deadline, SI.com's Tom Verducci reported Wednesday.

Ohtani is expected to be the most sought after free agent in recent memory when his contract expires after the 2023 season, and some have projected the superstar to ink a contract worth $600 million.

Whether he stays with the Angels or signs elsewhere, Ohtani is expected to become the highest-paid player in major league history, landing a deal worth more than the 12-year, $426.5 million contract Mike Trout signed with the Angels in 2019.

Such a deal is well deserved.

The 2021 MVP is having another impressive season, slashing .299/.398/.668 with 36 home runs, 77 RBI and 12 stolen bases in 99 games, in addition to going 8-5 on the mound with a 3.71 ERA, 1.12 WHIP and 148 strikeouts in 111.2 innings across 19 starts.

While Ohtani may be off the market for now, he'll likely be the subject of endless rumors until he puts pen-to-paper on a new deal.