Shohei Ohtani Trade Rumors: Angels Take Star Off Market, Plan to Buy at 2023 Deadline

Duane Burleson/Getty Images

The biggest saga in Major League Baseball is over, at least for the time being—Los Angeles Angels superstar slugger and starting pitcher Shohei Ohtani won't be dealt before the Aug. 1 trade deadline.

According to SI.com's Tom Verducci: "Ohtani is off the trade market. After fielding various trade offers for Ohtani and holding internal discussions the past two days, the Angels decided late Wednesday afternoon not only to hold Ohtani but also to be buyers in advance of the Aug. 1 trade deadline, according to a source familiar with the club's decision."

This article will be updated soon to provide more information and analysis.

For more from Bleacher Report on this topic and from around the sports world, check out our B/R app, homepage and social feeds—including Twitter, Instagram, Facebook and TikTok.