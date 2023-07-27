England vs. Denmark: Top Storylines, Odds, Live Stream for Women's World Cup 2023

England vs. Denmark: Top Storylines, Odds, Live Stream for Women's World Cup 2023July 27, 2023
First place in Group D is on the line when England takes on Denmark at the 2023 FIFA Women's World Cup on Friday (4:30 a.m. ET, FS1, FoxSports.com).
Both European squads produced 1-0 wins in their respective group openers. England used a Georgia Stanway penalty to beat Haiti, while Amalie Vangsgaard scored a 90th-minute winner for Denmark against China.
Each side needs to turn in a better performance on Friday to match the quality on the other side of the field.
Friday's winner inside Sydney Football Stadium will be in terrific position to win Group D on the final group matchday. Both teams are expected to win their group finales against China and Haiti.
Match Odds
Odds via DraftKings Sportsbook.
Money Line
England (-220; bet $220 to win $100)
Denmark (+600; bet $100 to win $600)
Over/Under
Over 2.5 (+125)
Under 2.5 (-175)
Both Sides Need to Play Better Than Group D Openers
Denmark and England need to play far better than they did in their openers to make long World Cup runs.
England, who entered as one of the favorites to win the tournament, did not score from open play against a Haiti side making its World Cup debut.
The Lionesses did put pressure on the Haiti net, as they sent 10 of their 19 shots on target. They must be more efficient with their attempts to gain the edge in Group D.
Denmark was not as effective in the final third, as it put one shot on goal, which was the game-winner from Vangsgaard.
Eight of Denmark's 12 total attempts came from outside the box. If the Danes can't break England's grasp on the game, they could use a few shots from beyond the 18-yard-box to test Mary Earps.
Both sides will not have an easy time putting shots on goal, but if the quality of the opportunities they get improve, we could be in for a fun 90 minutes.
England Controlled Recent Games in Series
England won the last three matches with Denmark, with the last one coming in 2019.
Denmark does have six victories and three draws in 17 head-to-head matchups, but the Lionesses have had recent control of the series.
England has also been far more competitive on the international stage recently. The Lionesses took third and fourth place at the last two World Cups and won UEFA Euro 2022.
Denmark did not get out of the group stage at Euro 2022 and is making its first World Cup appearance since 2007.
Denmark took second place at Euro 2017 and was a semifinalist four years prior, but the recent results do not match up with what England has done.
No one would be surprised if England came out on top of Friday's match. The Lionesses were the favorite to win Group D at the start of the tournament.
But a Friday victory and the Group D title that could come after may not be the prized possession it was before the competition. Australia or Canada could finish second in Group B and face the Group D winner in the round of 16.
