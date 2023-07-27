England vs. Denmark: Top Storylines, Odds, Live Stream for Women's World Cup 2023

0 of 3

Joe Prior/Visionhaus via Getty Images

First place in Group D is on the line when England takes on Denmark at the 2023 FIFA Women's World Cup on Friday (4:30 a.m. ET, FS1, FoxSports.com).

Both European squads produced 1-0 wins in their respective group openers. England used a Georgia Stanway penalty to beat Haiti, while Amalie Vangsgaard scored a 90th-minute winner for Denmark against China.

Each side needs to turn in a better performance on Friday to match the quality on the other side of the field.

Friday's winner inside Sydney Football Stadium will be in terrific position to win Group D on the final group matchday. Both teams are expected to win their group finales against China and Haiti.