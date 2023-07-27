Bengals' Joe Burrow Declined to Be in 'Quarterback' Season 2; Open to Show in Future

Dylan Buell/Getty Images

Cincinnati Bengals quarterback Joe Burrow isn't ready to have his life put on camera.

Speaking to reporters after Wednesday's training camp practice, the 26-year-old said he turned down an offer to appear on season two of the Netflix documentary series Quarterback.

Burrow did add he might open to doing at some point in the future.

Even in the aftermath of season one becoming an apparent hit for Netflix, it has been a challenge for the producers to get players to commit for the next season.

Jalen Hurts of the Philadelphia Eagles also said he turned down the opportunity to be featured on the show.

"I didn't feel it was appropriate for the year, so I turned down the opportunity to be on it," Hurts explained.

Justin Fields of the Chicago Bears also rejected an offer, saying he felt having cameras constantly around the team facility "might change the vibe of everyone."

Season one of the series dropped on the streaming service on July 12. The eight episodes feature Patrick Mahomes, Kirk Cousins and Marcus Mariota throughout the 2022 season.

Landing Burrow for a potential second season would have been a coup for the producers. He's established himself as one of the best players in the NFL and has led the Bengals to the AFC Championship Game in each of the past two years.

Netflix has yet to officially greenlight a second season, but Peyton Manning, whose Omaha Productions is a producer on the series, has said they've received the order for more.