Will Your Favorite NBA Team Be Better or Worse In 2023-24?

Brian Rothmuller/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images

Offseason activity has settled down enough for us to start comparing every NBA team to their toughest opponent: last year's version of themselves.

This process will look exclusively at performance on the court for the 2023-24 season. Though wins and losses will shape final verdicts, this is more about the overall product and threat level of each team in a broader sense.

Moral victories and sensible shifts in direction have no bearing. Certain squads were smart to get worse for the bigger-picture good. They are still on track to be worse in the short term and will be treated as such.

Predictive measures will be taken wherever necessary—and within reason. We must presume the Portland Trail Blazers move Damian Lillard. We cannot, on the other hand, just pencil him into the Miami Heat rotation. Ditto for the L.A. Clippers and their national-nightmare dalliance with James Harden, and for any other meaningful acquisitions that could be made by various teams.

These current determinations will inevitably change if/when a blockbuster trade messes with the landscape. In the meantime, "better" or "worse" verdicts are inextricably tied to what we know about the state of each roster right now.