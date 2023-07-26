Cowboys' Tony Pollard Talks RB1 Workload: I Can Handle 'Whatever They Throw at Me'

Cooper Neill/Getty Images

Dallas Cowboys running back Tony Pollard is prepared to handle the larger role he's bound to have in the offense for the 2023 NFL season with Ezekiel Elliott gone.

"Whatever they throw at me, I can handle it," he told reporters Wednesday. "I'm ready to go. Whatever they throw at me, I'm gonna make the most of it, and we'll see how that goes."

Pollard excelled for the past four years as Elliott's understudy. Over time, an increasing number of fans argued in favor of elevating him ahead of the 2016 All-Pro, and they finally got their wish this offseason.

Logging 200-plus carries will present a new challenge for Pollard. He's bound to feel that added mileage more toward the latter stages of the regular season.

Still, there's little reason to think the 26-year-old's effectiveness will fall off a cliff when he's the primary ball-carrier.

Pollard's contract status will be an obvious source of motivation as well. He's playing out the $10.1 million franchise tag after he and Dallas failed to work out a long-term extension.

The market is more brutal than ever for running backs, and Cleveland Browns star Nick Chubb reflected on the paradoxical nature of a monster season for the top players at the position.

"If we go out there and run 2,000 yards with so many carries, the next year they're going to say you're probably worn down," he said.

In the case of Pollard, booking a second straight trip to the Pro Bowl should at least grant him a good short-term payday if he can't secure a lucrative multiyear deal from the Cowboys or any other team.