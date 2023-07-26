Pirates' Angel Perdomo Suspended 3 Games for Throwing at Padres' Manny Machado

AP Photo/Derrick Tuskan

Pittsburgh Pirates reliever Angel Perdomo received a three-game suspension for throwing at San Diego Padres star Manny Machado in Tuesday's 5-1 loss.

In addition, Pirates manager Derek Shelton is suspended for one game.

Perdomo was ejected with two outs in the seventh inning after striking Machado with a 98 mph fastball on the first pitch of the at-bat. The southpaw had just given up a solo home run to Juan Soto, which put San Diego ahead 3-1.

Perdomo denied intentionally targeting Machado.

"I gave all my best to Soto, all my pitches," he told reporters. "He got the home run against me, and then against Machado, I just tried to come in and went too far in and hit him by mistake."

Shelton was ejected as well after arguing with the umpires after they decided to send Perdomo to the clubhouse. He defended his player after the game as well, saying the pitch "just got away" from the hurler.

Perdomo has appeared in 21 games, posting a 3.92 ERA with 30 strikeouts over 20.2 innings. He'll be eligible to return to the mound for Sunday's game against the Philadelphia Phillies.

Shelton, meanwhile, will miss Wednesday's rubber match with San Diego.