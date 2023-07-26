Packers' Jordan Love Says Aaron Rodgers Texted Him Before Opening Camp as Starting QB

Patrick McDermott/Getty Images

As Jordan Love officially begins his first training camp as starting quarterback for the Green Bay Packers, he got a text message from his predecessor.

Speaking to reporters on Wednesday, Love said Aaron Rodgers sent him a text on the eve of camp with a simple message: "Be yourself, have fun and enjoy it."

Rodgers' historic 18-season run with the Packers came to an end on April 26 when he was traded to the New York Jets. The four-time NFL MVP has been the team's starter ever since the 2008 campaign, winning a Super Bowl during the 2010 season.

The two quarterbacks seemed to have a strong relationship during their three years together in Green Bay.

"I'm always just grateful to be around him, and for the time I had with him," Love told reporters in May when asked about Rodgers after he was traded to the Jets. "To be able to learn and be behind it, it's very grateful for me."

Rodgers has said he "loves and respects" Love.

Love has been waiting for this opportunity ever since he was selected with the No. 26 overall pick in the 2020 NFL draft. The Packers opted to bring him in when it looked like Rodgers might be on the decline after an erratic 2019, despite the team reaching the NFC Championship Game.

When Rodgers returned to his MVP form in 2020 and 2021, any potential succession plan the Packers might have had got indefinitely delayed. Their struggles last season opened the door for both sides to move on.

For the first time since 2008, there will be questions at quarterback for the Packers. Love has only started one game in the past three seasons. He's completed 50 of 83 attempts for 606 yards with three touchdowns and three interceptions in 10 career games.