Report: Devon Witherspoon, Seahawks Yet to Agree on Contract Ahead of Training Camp

AP Photo/Lindsey Wasson

Seattle Seahawks rookie cornerback Devon Witherspoon is set to absent miss the start of training camp on Wednesday as the two sides "have been unable to reach a contract agreement," according to ESPN's Adam Schefter.

Witherspoon is the only 2023 draft pick to have yet to sign a deal.

It's unclear what the holdup is with Witherspoon's contract. Rookies holding out of training camp rarely happens with the collective bargaining agreement determining a player's pay based on his draft slot.

The Seahawks selected Witherspoon with the No. 5 pick in this year's draft out of Illinois, where he put together a standout collegiate career that resulted in him being considered arguably the best cornerback in the 2023 class.

While he suffered a hamstring injury early during the offseason, Witherspoon proved his worth during spring minicamp, and Seahawks head coach Pete Carroll lauded the rookie while speaking with reporters last month.

"When we gave him the chance, he jumped right on it," Carroll said. "He's a really good football learner. He gets it, man. It makes sense to him, and he does things naturally really well, and that expedites the process."

The Seahawks are counting on Witherspoon to be ready for the start of the 2023 season so he can start opposite Riq Woolen in the secondary. Seattle needs to making signing him a priority with practices having already begun.

The Seahawks enter the 2023 campaign with the second-best odds to claim the NFC West title at +195, per DraftKings Sportsbook. If they are to accomplish the feat, they'll need Witherspoon in the fold.

Gambling problem? Call (877-8-HOPENY) or text HOPENY (467369).

If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, crisis counseling and referral services can be accessed by calling 1-800-GAMBLER (1-800-426-2537) (IL/IN/MI/NJ/PA/WV/WY), 1-800-NEXT STEP (AZ), 1-800-522-4700 (CO/NH), 888-789-7777/visiting ccpg.org/chat (CT), 1-800-BETS OFF (IA), 1-877-770-STOP (7867) (LA), visiting OPGR.org (OR), or calling/texting TN REDLINE 1-800-889-9789 (TN) or 1-888-532-3500 (VA).

Odds and lines subject to change. 21+ (18+ NH/WY). AZ/CO/CT/IL/IN/IA/LA/MI/NH/NJ/NY/OR/PA/TN/VA/WV/WY only. Eligibility restrictions apply. See draftkings.com/sportsbook for full terms and conditions.