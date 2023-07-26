Sebastian Aho, Hurricanes Agree to 8-Year Contract Extension Worth $9.75M Annually

Josh Lavallee/NHLI via Getty Images

The Carolina Hurricanes and center Sebastian Aho reached an eight-year, $78 million contract extension Wednesday.

"Sebastian has developed into one of the best two-way centers in hockey," Hurricanes president and general manager Don Waddell said in a press release. "He's a tremendous leader on and off the ice who sets a great example for our younger players. We're grateful that he's decided to stay in Carolina for the foreseeable future."

Aho, 26, has spent his entire seven-year career in Carolina. He recorded 67 points (36 goals, 31 assists) last season and is a two-time All-Star.

The Hurricanes have made the playoffs each of the last five seasons, with Aho playing a major role. He's compiled 218 goals and 250 assists in 520 career games, leading the team in scoring in five of the last six seasons. Martin Necas overtook Aho as Carolina's leader in points in 2022-23.

The deal locks in Aho as the team's highest-paid player for the foreseeable future. Andrei Svechnikov is the only other player on the roster who has a long-term contract on the roster averaging more than $5 million.

It's likely Necas will soon follow in signing an extension with restricted free agency facing him next summer, but for now, Aho is the clear franchise face in Carolina.