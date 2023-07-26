Colts GM on Jonathan Taylor Contract Talks: 'The Market Is What the Market Is'

Bailey Hillesheim/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images

Amid the ongoing discussion about the declining financial market for running backs, Indianapolis Colts general manager Chris Ballard is facing the situation head-on as Jonathan Taylor seeks a new deal.

Speaking to reporters on Tuesday, Ballard addressed the state of contract talks with the star running back.

"The market is what the market is," he said. "But saying that, like I've always told you, you pay good players. You pay guys that are gonna help you win, regardless of the position. We think very highly of Jonathan. … We think that'll play out over time and work out the way it should either way."

In response to a tweet from ESPN's Matt Miller about running-back value, Taylor voiced his displeasure about how the position has been treated.

While salaries at virtually every other position have exploded in recent years amid the increasing salary cap, running backs have seen their market depress significantly.

The franchise tag value for running backs hit a high-water mark of $12.12 million in 2017. It declined in each of the next four years before a slight rebound in the past two years, but its $10.091 million value in 2023 is ahead of only kickers/punters ($5.4 million).

A total of six players, including three running backs, received the franchise tag this offseason. The three non-running backs—Lamar Jackson, Daron Payne and Evan Engram—all signed long-term deals with their teams.

Tony Pollard, Josh Jacobs and Saquon Barkley failed to reach terms on long-term extensions with their clubs. This prompted a Zoom call featuring several star running backs to discuss the depressed market and state of the position, per Pro Football Talk's Mike Florio.

Barkley and Pollard have signed their one-year tenders. Jacobs has not signed the tag and could sit out the entire preseason, per Florio.

Taylor, who is entering the final year of his rookie deal, is in a rough spot as he tries to negotiate a long-term deal with the Colts. He's coming off an injury-plagued 2022 season that saw him set career-lows in attempts (192), rushing yards (861), rushing touchdowns (four) and yards per attempt (4.5).

During the 2021 campaign, Taylor was arguably the best running back in the NFL. The 24-year-old led the league in attempts (332), rushing yards (1,811), rushing touchdowns (18), yards from scrimmage (2,171) and total touchdowns (20) to earn an All-Pro first-team selection.