NFL Training Camp 2023: Deals for Herbert, Thomas Reshape Positional Markets
As of Wednesday, all 32 NFL teams have reported to training camp. Business is booming and pads are popping.
The arrival of players tends to spur action, particularly when contract disputes or extensions are sticking points. A few new deals already came to fruition, including when New York Giants running back Saquon Barkley, Dallas Cowboys cornerback Trevon Diggs and Seattle Seahawks edge-rusher Uchenna Nwosu reached agreements during the previous two days.
Others, like Dallas Cowboys guard Zack Martin and San Francisco 49ers defensive end Nick Bosa, have yet to show as they try to leverage their absence into new contracts.
Two major agreements were struck in the last 24 hours that change the outlook of two premium positions.
Meanwhile, on-field action continued, with competitors around the league vying for starting roles, roster spots or working on comebacks from various injuries.
New Deals at QB, OT Set Table for Next Round of Negotiations
While the overarching storyline of running backs being devalued dominated conversation leading into this year's training camps, the quarterback and offense tackle markets continue to skyrocket.
Once again, the richest NFL quarterback is the latest one to sign a contract extension.
The Kansas City Chiefs' Patrick Mahomes holds the largest deal in NFL history at $450 million in total worth and the Cleveland Browns' Deshaun Watson claims the league's most guaranteed money at $230 million.
But the escalation seen this offseason revolves around average annual salary.
It started with the Philadelphia Eagles' Jalen Hurts and continued with the Baltimore Ravens' Lamar Jackson. On Tuesday evening, the Los Angeles Chargers and Justin Herbert agreed to a five-year, $262.5 million contract extension, according to ESPN's Adam Schefter. In doing so, Herbert's average annual salary of $52.5 million became the largest in NFL history.
The Cincinnati Bengals' Joe Burrow is next line since he, like Herbert, entered the initial window this offseason to negotiate an extension beyond his rookie contract. Burrow's representation should be able to push between $53 and $55 million annually.
The Miami Dolphins could also be in an interesting position based on how Tua Tagovailoa responds this season. If the 2020 fifth overall draft pick stays healthy and the Dolphins feature a top-five offense, he'll enter the same stratosphere as those already mentioned.
The Jacksonville Jaguars' Trevor Lawrence will likely be considered among the elite tier next offseason when he's able to sign an extension.
Up front, New York Giants left tackle Andrew Thomas signed for the most guaranteed money ever for an offensive lineman. In total, Thomas' new contract extends over five years worth a total of $117.5 million, per Schefter. Both the total worth and average annual salary rank second behind the San Francisco 49ers' Trent Williams (in total) and Houston Texans' Laremy Tunsil (in AAV), respectively. However, the fourth overall pick in the 2020 draft now has positional-resetting guarantees of $67 million.
Thomas may not hold the record for long since the Tampa Bay Buccaneers' Tristan Wirfs is also up for an extension. Wirfs earned first- or second-team All-Pro honors over the last two seasons. He's even making the switch from right to left tackle this year. His guarantees will almost certainly exceed Thomas' number once a deal is struck.
How San Francisco 49ers Plan to Handle QB Brock Purdy Coming off Injury
Brock Purdy continues to overcome the odds.
Last year's Mr. Irrelevant emerged last season and made his claim to be the 49ers' starting quarterback after starting the campaign as QB3. If he didn't fight through enough adversity, the rookie suffered a torn UCL in his throwing arm during the NFC Championship Game.
Purdy didn't undergo traditional Tommy John surgery to repair the ligament. Instead, he chose to pursue UCL repair with InternalBrace augmentation, according to ESPN's Nick Wagoner and Stephania Bell. As a result, Purdy is ready for the start of training camp.
"Brock's cleared and ready to go," 49ers general manager John Lynch told reporters Tuesday.
Even though Purdy has been cleared, he won't immediately take on full-time reps as the first-string quarterback. Head coach Kyle Shanahan said he'll throw every two out of three days initially, according to NFL Network's Tom Pelissero.
"I keep reminding Brock, who's stressed out he's missing the day or something, that all he got were [third-string] reps last year for like the first month," Shanahan told reporters. "So he'll have a lot more reps regardless of what happens this year."
Every young player is always worried about losing his spot. It's natural in such a highly competitive environment, especially when Purdy Wally Pipped both Trey Lance and Jimmy Garoppolo to become the Niners' QB1. But he shouldn't worry about losing his spot during an off-day at practice.
The 49ers know they have their starter, and they have since Week 15 of last season when the team beat the rival Seattle Seahawks on Thursday Night Football. Shanahan explained, per The Athletic's Tim Kawakami:
"That's when I knew we had a dude. Because of how good he had played I think the two weeks prior. But that game, I think he had broken ribs from a Sunday. That game was Thursday.
"I remember when he took his shot in pregame warmups he couldn't throw because it was still hurting in that area. So he's going into the locker room and I'm sitting in there going over the openers and I still don't know whether he can throw or not as they're waiting for (the shot) to kick in. So I'm about to go with Josh Johnson, who's been here for like a week, or no, two days …
"But Brock's like, 'No, I think I can do it.' And then watching him in that game, knowing how hurt he was and watching how he just managed it on 'Thursday Night Football,' and some of the plays he made to move the chains on third-and-1 at the end, scrambling, I knew we had a dude who was made up the right way. Who could handle the pressure and stuff. And we'd seen what he does just as a player in practice and the games. But it was more the make-up. And then just hang with him from then on out. It was proven. He got stronger with it."
Aaron Rodgers Already Looking Toward the Future with New York Jets
The annual offseason discourse of whether Aaron Rodgers plans to step away from the game or play another year appears to have taken a turn much earlier than expected.
Rodgers is happy as a member of the New York Jets. So much so, he's already talking about playing beyond this season.
"I'm having a blast so I don't see this being a one-year-and-done thing," the 39-year-old signal-caller told reporters.
The four-time NFL MVP, who turns 40 in December, has yet to actually play a down for the Jets and the regular season could cause things to sour. But his current happiness makes sense. He's in a new situation, where he feels valued with plenty of talented pieces around him.
More importantly, another season of Rodgers seems feasible.
Previously, the quarterback's contract held a ridiculous cash flow of $107.6 million in 2024, per Spotrac. Rodgers said that he's already agreed to a reworked deal, according to The Athletic's Zack Rosenblatt. NFL Network's Tom Pelissero reported that Rodgers' new deal is for two years at $75 million guaranteed.
While actual cash flow and a team's salary-cap standing are different, budgets do come into play. For the Jets, they're already in the red for next offseason. Rodgers' redone contract will certainly provide some relief.
With this move, Rodgers is placing the team first. Yes, the veteran quarterback will still be well-paid. At the same time, he's giving the Jets much-needed financial flexibility to make a run at a Super Bowl either this or next year.
Healthy Shaquille Leonard Provides Indianapolis Colts Defense with Huge Boost
When healthy, the Indianapolis Colts' Shaquille Leonard is counted among the game's best off-ball linebackers. But he's dealt with significant injuries over the last two seasons. Despite his recent health issues, Leonard feels like his old self at the start of training camp.
"I feel way different from last year," the veteran linebacker told reporters.
Leonard even said he experienced "game-day nerves" and couldn't sleep leading into Wednesday's practice. The anticipation of getting back onto the field says a lot about what he endured.
The three-time first-team All-Pro dealt with lower leg pain that was eventually diagnosed as a nerve impingement in his back, according to ESPN's Stephen Holder. He underwent surgery in June and wasn't ready for the start of the 2022 campaign. Upon his return, Leonard suffered a broken nose and concussion in a Week 4 contest against the Tennessee Titans. He also reaggravated his back injury and required a second surgery.
Ultimately, the linebacker played in three games with one start.
As of now, Leonard has been cleared and the Colts plan to ease him back into full-contact drills. Even so, the defender dubbed "Maniac" participated in everything during the Colts' first day of practice, per Kevin Bowen of 107.5 The Fan.
Last year's Colts defense became one of the redeeming qualities within a lost season. The unit kept Indianapolis in games. The reinsertion of a fully healthy Leonard will make that side of the ball even better and help an offense that must grow quickly with rookie quarterback Anthony Richardson leading the way.
Houston Texans Clear WR John Metchie III After Battle with Leukemia
In the best bit of news coming out of training camp so far, John Metchie III is once again an active member of the Houston Texans roster. The wide receiver was officially cleared Wednesday after being diagnosed with leukemia in July 2022 and recently suffering a hamstring injury.
"Having Metchie out was awesome to see," Texans head coach DeMeco Ryans told reporters. "Seeing a guy who's been through so bad and just a credit to him and the work that he's put in. It's just a credit to his work ethic and how relentless he's been in this process. With no cameras on him, he's been putting in the work, and it's encouraging to see. I'm happy to have him out."
Now back on the field, last year's 44th overall draft pick can immediately help a Texans wide receivers corps that finds itself in transition. Brandin Cooks led the team in receiving over the last three seasons only to be traded to the Dallas Cowboys this offseason. Houston did sign veterans Robert Woods and Noah Brown before drafting Tank Dell in this year's third round.
Metchie has the potential to become the Texans' leading receiver.
"I'm happy for him, and I'm happy to see him out there," safety Jimmie Ward said. "He's a stud. Y'all seen him at Alabama. I was waiting to see him, and now that I saw him move, I see why he was so highly drafted."
Cole Kmet's Contract Extension Provides Glimpse into Chicago Bears' Offensive Plans
For two straight offseasons, pundits clamored for the Chicago Bears to add weapons around franchise quarterback Justin Fields.
The Bears front office did little to help the developing signal-caller last year. As a result, Fields had to shoulder too much of the offense and his athleticism came to the forefront, with an impressive 1,143 rushing yards.
In fact, tight end Cole Kmet led the Bears last season with 50 receptions for 544 yards and seven touchdowns. The organization rewarded him Wednesday with a four-year, $50 million contract, according to ESPN's Adam Schefter.
"Certainly excited about that," head coach Matt Eberflus told reporters. "Having that type of guy, that type of tight end, that type of man that reps everything we want to represent at the Chicago Bears...and certainly he has a bright future ahead of him with the Chicago Bears."
Interestingly, the Bears also signed Robert Tonyan to a one-year, $2.65 million free-agent contract. Tonyan is now two years removed from a season-ending ACL injury, and he can be a big weapon in the offense.
Kmet and Tonyan should play well off each other. The former is a traditional Y-tight end, while the later can serve as a detached option. According to Fox Sports' Carmen Vitali, the Bears had the second-highest usage rate of 12 personnel (two tight ends and two wide receivers) last season. Their combination of size and agility can help Fields consistently work the middle of the field.
Meanwhile, DJ Moore's inclusion as part of the trade with the Carolina Panthers for this year's No. 1 overall pick gives the team a legitimate threat on the outside.
Cam Jurgens Gets First Chance to Complete Philadelphia Eagles' O-Line
The Philadelphia Eagles did an excellent job of maintaining last year's roster. The organization already featured the NFC's best roster, though the offensive line served as a point of pride.
Pro Football Focus ranked the Eagles' front five as the league's best last season.
Certain contributors did leave this offseason. Running back Miles Sanders, linebacker T.J. Edwards, defensive back C.J. Gardner-Johnson and defensive tackle Javon Hargrave signed elsewhere. Each will be missed.
But perhaps the biggest loss was right guard Isaac Seumalo, as it disrupted the offensive line's continuity.
Seumalo, who started every game last season and 45 over the last five seasons, inked a three-year, $24 million free-agent deal to join the Pittsburgh Steelers.
As such, a hole now exists between center Jason Kelce and right tackle Lane Johnson.
Head coach Nick Sirianni told reporters that second-year blocker Cam Jurgens gets the "first crack" at becoming the starter. The Eagles drafted Jurgens in last year's second round. He's likely the heir apparent at center when the 35-year-old Kelce decides to hang up his cleats. Until then, Jurgens must secure an important position.
The Eagles control the line of scrimmage on both sides of the ball. Jalen Hurts is an outstanding young quarterback. At the same time, the 24-year-old benefits from playing behind an elite unit.
If Jurgens doesn't perform well, a weak link can be attacked. In that case, Sirianni may be forced to turn to third-round rookie Tyler Steen.
Seattle Seahawks, Devon Witherspoon Squabble over Contract Structure
Rookie contract holdouts have basically gone the way of the dinosaur thanks to the wage scale found within the current collective bargaining agreement.
Every now and again, the structure of a deal is contested by an incoming prospect and his representation. This is exactly what the Seattle Seahawks are currently dealing with regarding Devon Witherspoon's unsigned status.
The Seattle Times' Bob Condotta reported that "the schedule of the bonus payout is the holdup."
Obviously, today's first-round deals are slotted. But teams prefer to stretch out payments of guarantees over multiple years to lessen salary-cap hits. As Condotta noted, the four draft selections ahead of Witherspoon, whom the Seahawks took with the fifth overall pick, had their bonuses either fully or almost entirely guaranteed at signing. The Seahawks don't prefer to rise above the 75 percent threshold.
At this juncture, Witherspoon is the only unsigned first-round selection from April's draft.
Seattle benefits from having a talented group of corners in Tariq Woolen, Coby Bryant and Mike Jackson, though Woolen is currently on the team's physically unable to performer list.
Witherspoon will miss critical class time and reps with each practice he misses. If a semi-protracted holdout ensues, this year's CB1 might not be ready to start opposite Woolen at season's onset.
Ryan Tannehill Gets Comfortable with Titans' Year 2 Targets
Prior to DeAndre Hopkins' signing earlier in the week, many believed the Tennessee Titans featured the league's worst group of weapons in the passing game.
Hopkins' addition helps significantly, of course. But the Titans had more belief in their sophomore targets than those on the outside did.
A potential jump in performance should be expected from 2022 first-round wide receiver Treylon Burks and tight end Chigoziem Okonkwo.
"You're getting to know them," quarterback Ryan Tannehill told reporters. "They're kind of swimming early on as a rookie. ... I was able to work with both of those two down in Florida this summer. I'm excited for the growth they've both had.
"They now have an understanding of how to go through an NFL season. They have an understanding of what I expect of them on different plays. Now, we've reached the point where their natural playmaking ability takes over.
"They're super-talented guys."
Hopkins' presence adds specific qualities. His experience will help the younger targets in their route running and feel for the game. But his inclusion to the lineup breeds competition, too.
"It's in a man's nature not to let another man be better than you," Burks said. "I get to go against that every day and try to beat him. He'll try to beat me. We'll make each other better."
With a healthy Derrick Henry in the backfield and improvements at wide receiver and tight end, the Titans may be more dangerous than initially thought.