NFL Training Camp 2023: Deals for Herbert, Thomas Reshape Positional Markets

2 of 9

Michael Zagaris/San Francisco 49ers/Getty Images

Brock Purdy continues to overcome the odds.

Last year's Mr. Irrelevant emerged last season and made his claim to be the 49ers' starting quarterback after starting the campaign as QB3. If he didn't fight through enough adversity, the rookie suffered a torn UCL in his throwing arm during the NFC Championship Game.



Purdy didn't undergo traditional Tommy John surgery to repair the ligament. Instead, he chose to pursue UCL repair with InternalBrace augmentation, according to ESPN's Nick Wagoner and Stephania Bell. As a result, Purdy is ready for the start of training camp.

"Brock's cleared and ready to go," 49ers general manager John Lynch told reporters Tuesday.

Even though Purdy has been cleared, he won't immediately take on full-time reps as the first-string quarterback. Head coach Kyle Shanahan said he'll throw every two out of three days initially, according to NFL Network's Tom Pelissero.

"I keep reminding Brock, who's stressed out he's missing the day or something, that all he got were [third-string] reps last year for like the first month," Shanahan told reporters. "So he'll have a lot more reps regardless of what happens this year."

Every young player is always worried about losing his spot. It's natural in such a highly competitive environment, especially when Purdy Wally Pipped both Trey Lance and Jimmy Garoppolo to become the Niners' QB1. But he shouldn't worry about losing his spot during an off-day at practice.

The 49ers know they have their starter, and they have since Week 15 of last season when the team beat the rival Seattle Seahawks on Thursday Night Football. Shanahan explained, per The Athletic's Tim Kawakami:

"That's when I knew we had a dude. Because of how good he had played I think the two weeks prior. But that game, I think he had broken ribs from a Sunday. That game was Thursday.

"I remember when he took his shot in pregame warmups he couldn't throw because it was still hurting in that area. So he's going into the locker room and I'm sitting in there going over the openers and I still don't know whether he can throw or not as they're waiting for (the shot) to kick in. So I'm about to go with Josh Johnson, who's been here for like a week, or no, two days …

"But Brock's like, 'No, I think I can do it.' And then watching him in that game, knowing how hurt he was and watching how he just managed it on 'Thursday Night Football,' and some of the plays he made to move the chains on third-and-1 at the end, scrambling, I knew we had a dude who was made up the right way. Who could handle the pressure and stuff. And we'd seen what he does just as a player in practice and the games. But it was more the make-up. And then just hang with him from then on out. It was proven. He got stronger with it."