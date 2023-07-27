5 Roles for Potential Rock, John Cena Returns at WWE SummerSlam 2023

0 of 5

Taylor Hill/Getty Images

If John Cena's surprise appearance at Money in the Bank on July 1 was any indication, fans shouldn't rule out the possibility of the 16-time world champion–and other familiar faces–returning at any given time.

SAG-AFTRA recently joining the Writers Guild of America in the ongoing Hollywood labor strike has halted production of most movies and television shows until a deal is reached between the two sides.

As a result, stars such as Cena and Dwayne "The Rock" Johnson could be off the silver screen for the foreseeable future.

Both are bound to be busy with other projects that will ensure their schedules stay stacked, but there's always the chance either of them could make a quick pit stop at WWE to keep their creative juices flowing while their acting careers are on hiatus.

SummerSlam in Detroit on August 5 would be as perfect of a place as any for them to resurface, and these five potential roles could be how they make their presence felt.