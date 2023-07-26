Deion Sanders Returns to Colorado After Surgeries for Blood Clots, Foot Injury

AP Photo/David Zalubowski

Colorado football head coach Deion Sanders has returned to the team after undergoing a successful follow-up surgery to remove blood clots in his right leg and straighten out two toes on his left foot.

A post on Sanders' Instagram account showed the happy coach even singing and dancing in his office on his first day back.

Sanders' son, Deion Sanders Jr., wrote a caption: "My dads 1st day back In the office and he was happy as can be! Even tho he's supposed to be at home resting… but he said "I've got to see my Dogs" ! #Push#CoachPrime We're about to shake up college football like never b4!"

News emerged Friday regarding Sanders' successful surgery via his girlfriend, Tracey Edmonds, on Instagram:

"Thank you Lord for another successful surgery!!," Edmonds wrote.

"We thank you for giving #CoachPrime @deionsanders the strength to fight these challenges and we have Faith that you will give him the VICTORY! We are so GRATEFUL for all the doctors, nurses, and staff who have blessed him on his road to recovery! And we thank ALL OF YOU for your BEAUTIFUL prayers! They bring tears to my eyes when I read them and they fill us with HOPE and STRENGTH! God bless all of you!"

Colorado defensive coordinator Charles Kelly also confirmed to ESPN's Kyle Bonagura at Pac-12 media day, which Sanders was forced to miss due to the procedure, that everything went well.

"I texted him before he had the procedure done and after it was done," Kelly said. "He said everything went good."

Sanders recently revealed on Thee Pregame Show (h/t David Ubben of The Athletic) that the latest surgery would address straightening out the toes on his left foot in addition to removing blood clots in his right leg.

Bonagura also explained the health ordeals Sanders went through while he was coaching at Jackson State.

"While coaching Jackson State in 2021, Jackson was hospitalized after complications from surgery to repair a dislocated toe," Bonagura explained.

"He experienced blood clots, missed three games and underwent several more surgeries, including the removal of two toes."



The 55-year-old Sanders is a Pro Football Hall of Famer who starred as a cornerback and returner from 1989-2000 and again in 2004 and 2005. He also played professional baseball for nine seasons.

Sanders turned to coaching in 2020 and led Jackson State to a 27-6 record and two SWAC titles over three seasons before heading to the Buffaloes.

His first game will go down on Saturday, Sept. 2 at defending national runner-up TCU.