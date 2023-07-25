Notre Dame Legend Johnny Lujack Dies at 98; Won Heisman Trophy, 3 National Titles

AP Photo/Harry Harris

Johnny Lujack, who won the 1947 Heisman Trophy and was part of three national championship teams at Notre Dame in the 1940s, died Tuesday.

He was 98.

Lujack's granddaughter, Amy Schiller, told Eric Olson of the Associated Press he died after a short illness.

"He was not only a legend in Notre Dame football and the sports world, he was a legend as a father and grandfather and great grandfather," Schiller said.

Lujack had two stints at Notre Dame, 1942-43 and 1946-47, with a period of interruption to serve in the Navy during World War II. The Irish won three national titles with Lujack on their roster, and he earned unanimous All-American honors in 1946 and 1947. His career peaked with a 1947 Heisman Trophy, and he was a first-round selection of the Chicago Bears in 1946.

Lujack played four NFL seasons with the Bears from 1948-1951, earning two Pro Bowl selections and being selected a first-team All-Pro in 1950. A versatile player, Lujack played defensive back and quarterback. He led the NFL in passing touchdowns in 1949 and in rushing touchdowns a year later.

After Lujack's playing career ended, he served briefly as an assistant coach at Notre Dame before going into the used car business. He also served as a color commentator for NFL and college football games in the 1950s and 1960s.