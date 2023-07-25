Bears' Justin Fields Declined Offer to Be in Season 2 of Netflix's 'Quarterback'

Michael Reaves/Getty Images

After a breakout season in his second year in the NFL, Chicago Bears star Justin Fields quickly became one of the most popular quarterbacks in the league.

However, Fields doesn't appear interested in any extra attention, as he revealed to reporters on Tuesday that he turned down an opportunity to be featured in the second season of the Netflix docuseries Quarterback:

The first season of Quarterback was released this summer and it followed the 2022 seasons of Kansas City Chiefs star Patrick Mahomes, Minnesota Vikings veteran Kirk Cousins and Atlanta Falcons veteran Marcus Mariota. The series was well-received by fans because it provided a deeper look into what it takes to play the toughest position in the NFL.

Fields emerged as one of the most dynamic offensive talents last season after throwing for 2,242 yards, 17 touchdowns and 11 interceptions while adding 1,143 rushing yards and eight more scores. The 24-year-old joined Michael Vick and Lamar Jackson as the only quarterbacks in NFL history to rush for over 1,000 yards in a season.

Fields will look to build off the momentum of last season when the Bears open the 2023 campaign on Sept. 10 against the NFC North-rival Green Bay Packers.