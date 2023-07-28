Top College Football Teams in Most Need of a Go-To Receiver in 2023

0 of 6

AP Photo/Al Goldis

Running the ball effectively is a valuable piece of any college football offense's game plan. If a national championship is on a team's radar, though, showcasing a strong passing attack is essential.

And a standout wide receiver certainly bolsters that effort.

Exactly how much production a No. 1 target needs to reach will vary by program, given the range of offensive schemes. Run-first philosophies at Kansas State and Michigan don't require as many receptions and yards as spread-heavy styles at Tennessee, USC or Washington.

No matter the offense, though, it only helps to have a player whose talent can elevate—or bail out—a team in clutch situations.

The following teams are commonly seen in preseason Top 25 rankings but would most benefit from a true top target emerging.