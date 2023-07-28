Top College Football Teams in Most Need of a Go-To Receiver in 2023

Top College Football Teams in Most Need of a Go-To Receiver in 2023July 28, 2023
Running the ball effectively is a valuable piece of any college football offense's game plan. If a national championship is on a team's radar, though, showcasing a strong passing attack is essential.
And a standout wide receiver certainly bolsters that effort.
Exactly how much production a No. 1 target needs to reach will vary by program, given the range of offensive schemes. Run-first philosophies at Kansas State and Michigan don't require as many receptions and yards as spread-heavy styles at Tennessee, USC or Washington.
No matter the offense, though, it only helps to have a player whose talent can elevate—or bail out—a team in clutch situations.
The following teams are commonly seen in preseason Top 25 rankings but would most benefit from a true top target emerging.
Clemson Tigers
Clemson reclaimed the ACC throne in 2022, but a couple of November losses derailed its national title hopes.
This season, the Tigers offense is shifting from two-year starter DJ Uiagalelei to Cade Klubnik. While the passing game had decent numbers last year, Clemson's true effectiveness through the air was lacking.
Antonio Williams, the offense's top target, collected 56 receptions for 604 yards and four touchdowns, but he only surpassed the 70-yard mark twice. Beaux Collins put up a strong opening month before a shoulder injury limited him down the stretch as well.
Thanks to a defense that should be excellent once again, Clemson should be able to navigate the ACC.
For the Tigers to rejoin the group of legitimate national contenders, however, Klubnik and new offensive coordinator Garrett Riley need Williams or Collins to become a 1,000-yard type of player.
Michigan Wolverines
On the bright side, Michigan is fully expected to lean on Blake Corum, Donovan Edwards and a powerful running game. The offensive line has powered the Wolverines' success over the last two seasons anyway.
Still, the receiving corps must replace Ronnie Bell, who paced Michigan with 62 catches for 889 yards last year.
The hopeful answer is Cornelius Johnson, given he's surpassed 1,100 yards over the last two seasons. During that same stretch, Roman Wilson is just a few yards shy of 800. They could develop in this way.
Bell finished with 60-plus yards in seven outings last season; Johnson and Wilson combined for five.
Michigan doesn't need a deep stable of receivers to win games, but a Bell-level target is a necessity.
Notre Dame Fighting Irish
Among all teams highlighted, Notre Dame has the greatest void.
During the last two years, standout tight end Michael Mayer registered back-to-back 800-yard campaigns with 16 total touchdowns. The problem is that, while Kevin Austin notched 888 yards in 2021, the Fighting Irish didn't have anyone else above 400 yards last season.
Wake Forest transfer Sam Hartman is a major upgrade at quarterback, sure, but he needs reliable targets.
Jayden Thomas could be that player after a superb end to his freshman year. After three showings of 50-plus yards in his first college season, however, he remains unproven. The same applies to Tobias Merriweather, Deion Colzie and converted running back Chris Tyree.
Whether the Fighting Irish can build an above-average passing attack will determine their upside in 2023.
Oregon State Beavers
In the last half-decade, Oregon State head coach Jonathan Smith has turned the offense into a quietly productive unit annually.
The next step, though, is unleashing a top-tier wideout—something the Beavers have lacked since Isaiah Hodgins in 2019. Tre'Shaun Harrison posted a team-high 604 yards last season, and he's in the NFL now, too.
Might this be a breakout moment for Anthony Gould or Silas Bolden?
The challenge is Gould (27/457/3) and Bolden (23/305/4) must ascend from complementary roles on offense. Both players are also major special teams contributors, but the Beavers need more production on offense.
Oregon State's pursuit of another 10-win year—or a spot in the Pac-12 Championship Game—partially hinges on their development.
TCU Horned Frogs
Gone is first-round NFL draft pick Quentin Johnston, who notched team-high receiving totals in each of the last three seasons. But the Horned Frogs have also lost Taye Barber and Derius Davis.
TCU has massive shoes to fill.
The first name to know is Savion Williams because he caught 29 passes for 392 yards and four touchdowns last year.
Behind him, the Horned Frogs have a slew of transfers. JP Richardson put up 49 receptions for 503 yards and four scores at Oklahoma State last season. Warren Thompson (Arkansas), JoJo Earle (Alabama) and Dylan Wright (Minnesota) are worth noting, too.
One final intriguing option is Jaylon Robinson. Although he had a quiet year at Ole Miss in 2022, he earned first-team All-ACC recognition at UCF with a 55/979/6 line at UCF in 2020.
Somebody has to have a breakout year for TCU, right?
Wisconsin Badgers
The asterisk is that Chimere Dike, while playing in the Badgers' run-based offense last season, made 47 receptions for 689 yards and six scores. That's a reasonably solid year, considering the circumstance.
Wisconsin has a brand new style for 2023, however.
Phil Longo's up-tempo, spread offense will require more of the receiving corps—which presumably has been upgraded.
Along with Dike, the Badgers return Skyler Bell (30/444/5) and Keontez Lewis (20/313/3). Wisconsin also added transfers Bryson Green (36/584/5 at Oklahoma State), C.J. Williams (USC) and Cincinnati duo Will Pauling and Quincy Burroughs. There's more talent in the room, for sure.
Keeping up with the Big Ten's best programs has been difficult for the Badgers in the last decade. An improved passing game is a required step for them to shrink that gap.