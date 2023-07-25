Jordan Love 'Definitely Has Complete Command' of Packers' Offense, Matt LaFleur Says

Stacy Revere/Getty Images

Green Bay Packers head coach Matt LaFleur doesn't have any worries about how Jordan Love is handling his new role as the starting quarterback.

"He definitely has complete command of our offense," he told reporters of Love on Tuesday.

LaFleur added he does want to manage the young signal-caller's workload for now, though.

"I don't want to wear his arm out," he said. "We need to be mindful about how many throws he'll make each day and adjust accordingly."

The coach nonetheless left open the possibility of the 2020 first-round pick featuring heavily in Green Bay's three preseason games.

In general, you'd hope Love is comfortable in the offense when he's entering his fourth year with the scheme. But going from the backup to the starter undoubtedly presents new challenges and carries a different set of expectations.

The Packers appear to be staying realistic about where Love is now and how much time is needed to properly evaluate his abilities.

"I'm comparing it a little bit to Aaron's first year as a starter, yeah, I'd say at least half a season to know," team president Mark Murphy told reporters Monday. "And I think even though we ended up with a losing record that year, but we saw enough of Aaron to know that we had something special."

With any luck, Green Bay will grow similarly confident about Love as the long-term solution under center.