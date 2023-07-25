X

    Jimmy Graham, Saints Agree to Contract; 36-Year-Old TE Last Played for Bears in 2021

    Doric SamJuly 25, 2023

    Chicago Bears tight end Jimmy Graham reacts after scoring a touchdown on a pass reception in the end zone against the Seattle Seahawks during the second half of an NFL football game, Sunday, Dec. 26, 2021, in Seattle. The Bears won 25-24. (AP Photo/Stephen Brashear)
    AP Photo/Stephen Brashear

    After a year away from football, veteran tight end Jimmy Graham is returning to a familiar situation.

    The New Orleans Saints announced on Tuesday that they have signed Graham to a one-year deal, bringing him back to the team with which he spent the first five years of his career. The 36-year-old last played for the Chicago Bears in 2021.

