Jimmy Graham, Saints Agree to Contract; 36-Year-Old TE Last Played for Bears in 2021

AP Photo/Stephen Brashear

After a year away from football, veteran tight end Jimmy Graham is returning to a familiar situation.

The New Orleans Saints announced on Tuesday that they have signed Graham to a one-year deal, bringing him back to the team with which he spent the first five years of his career. The 36-year-old last played for the Chicago Bears in 2021.

This article will be updated soon to provide more information and analysis.

