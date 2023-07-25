X

    Zack Greinke Rumors: Royals Not Expected to Trade Star SP Ahead of 2023 MLB Deadline

    Doric SamJuly 25, 2023

    KANSAS CITY, MISSOURI - JULY 20: Starting pitcher Zack Greinke #23 of the Kansas City Royals pitches during the 4th inning of the game against the Detroit Tigers at Kauffman Stadium on July 20, 2023 in Kansas City, Missouri. (Photo by Jamie Squire/Getty Images)
    Jamie Squire/Getty Images

    In the midst of a disappointing season, the Kansas City Royals are expected to be sellers at the Aug. 1 MLB trade deadline. However, they're reportedly unlikely to move one of their veteran players.

    According to ESPN's Jeff Passan, starting pitcher Zack Greinke "is expected to stay with the Royals."

