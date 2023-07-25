NFL Fans Eye Josh Jacobs, Raiders Decision after Saquon Barkley Signs Giants Contract

Ethan Miller/Getty Images

The spotlight is now firmly on Las Vegas Raiders star Josh Jacobs after Saquon Barkley and the New York Giants reached an agreement to avert a prolonged contract standoff.

The MMQB's Albert Breer reported Barkley will receive $10.1 million guaranteed, which matches the value of the franchise tag for 2023. He also has the chance to trigger $910,000 in incentives.

Like Barkley, Jacobs received the franchise tag earlier this offseason and failed to work out a long-term deal with the Raiders. Plenty of fans are wondering how Tuesday's development affects his current situation:

Jacobs has limited leverage as he stays away from training camp for the time being. The market for elite running backs is about as bad as it's ever been, and the 2022 All-Pro is precluded from signing a multiyear contract until 2024 after the franchise tag deadline passed.

Barkley's decision to take the one-year offer from New York reflects the dearth of available options. However, he did show how Jacobs might still have room for negotiations with Las Vegas.

Getting nearly $1 million in incentives is not nothing and would mean making a little more than he would've on the tag alone. Jacobs and his agent can turn around and negotiate for a similarly structured pact.