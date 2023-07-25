Cowboys Rumors: Zack Martin Misses Team Flight to Training Camp amid Contract Dispute

David Rosenblum/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images

Dallas Cowboys guard Zack Martin reportedly is considering holding out from training camp amid an ongoing contract dispute, and he appears to have taken a step in that direction on Monday.

According to ESPN's Todd Archer, Martin was not on the Cowboys' chartered flight to Los Angeles on Monday. Archer pointed out that the flight wasn't mandatory and players have until Tuesday to report for the official start of training camp, so it doesn't necessarily mean Martin will not report on time. He could be among those who travel to California on their own, which Archer noted multiple players have done already.

ESPN's Adam Schefter reported last week that Martin is not only unhappy with his contract, but also with the team's unwillingness to restructure the deal. The 32-year-old reportedly believes he is "woefully underpaid relative to the market" in comparison to other top guards in the NFL.

An eight-time Pro Bowler, Martin has two years remaining on his contract and is set to make $13.5 million this season and a non-guaranteed $13 million in 2024, per Pro Football Talk's Josh Alper. He is also an eight-time All-Pro with six first-team selections.

The NFL's two highest-paid guards, Chris Lindstrom of the Atlanta Falcons and Quenton Nelson of the Indianapolis Colts are making at least $20 million this season, per Spotrac. It's clear that Martin is hoping for a deal similar to theirs.

With Martin anchoring the offensive line, the Cowboys ranked ninth in the NFL in rushing offense last season at 135.2 yards per game. Dallas will surely need to keep him happy if it hopes to duplicate that level of success during the 2023 campaign.