MLB Rumors: Shohei Ohtani Trade Appears 'Increasingly Slim' amid Angels' Surge

With the MLB trade deadline just over a week away, the entire baseball world is closely monitoring the Shohei Ohtani situation in Los Angeles.

But as of Monday afternoon, it's looking "increasingly slim" that the two-way superstar is going to be moved, according to The Athletic's Ken Rosenthal.

It was always unlikely that Angels' owner Arte Moreno was going to trade Ohtani, considering that the 28-year-old is in the middle of another MVP-caliber campaign. But the New York Post's Jon Heyman reported last week that it was at about a 25 percent chance that he'd get dealt.

