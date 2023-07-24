Dalvin Cook Talks Zoom Call: RBs 'Deserve a Better Future' amid Contract Disputes

Bailey Hillesheim/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images

Running backs across the NFL are getting frustrated with the financial state of the position.

Free-agent Dalvin Cook was among the players to participate in a private Zoom call among running backs across the league on Saturday to discuss "the depressed market for players at their position," according to ESPN.

Speaking on the Rich Eisen Show on Tuesday, Cook delved deeper into what those discussions entailed, revealing that players just want to make things better for future generations, including for his brother, Buffalo Bills running back James Cook.

"My little brother is in the NFL. He's only 23 years old. So it's like I'm trying to, we're trying to get this thing going for the near future," Cook said (3:23 mark). "We got backs in the league that's only 22 or 23 years old that deserve a better future than what they trying to give to us right now."

Cook was released by the Minnesota Vikings earlier this summer as he was set to count for $14.1 million against the 2023 salary cap.

While the four-time Pro Bowler remains a free agent, Cook has a lengthy list of suitors that includes the New York Jets, New England Patriots and Miami Dolphins, according to Henry McKenna of Fox Sports.

While Cook is eligible to sign as a free agent, running backs like New York Giants' Saquon Barkley and Las Vegas Raiders' Josh Jacobs don't have the luxury.

Both players were franchise tagged at $10.1 million by their respective clubs and now face the decision of whether to play on the tag or sit out the entire 2023 campaign after failing to agree to contract extensions.