Antonio Senzatela Among 4 Rockies Pitchers to Undergo Tommy John Surgery This Week

Jim McIsaac/Getty Images

There's an unfortunate trend going around the Colorado Rockies organization at the moment, Tommy John surgery.

Four players within the organization, including starter Antonio Senzatela and three of its best pitching prospects will undergo the season-ending procedure this week, according to MLB.com's Thomas Harding, capping off one of the strangest injury situations around MLB.

It was originally reported July 15 that Senzatela would undergo the surgery on his right elbow. He was placed on the 15-day injured list May 13 and moved to the 60-day IL on June 11.

It's the 28-year-old's second-consecutive season-ending injury, having torn his ACL midway through last year.

Senzatela only made two starts this season, going 0-1 with a 4.70 ERA and four strikeouts in 7.2 innings. He is in the second year of a five-year, $50.5 million contract.

As for the three prospects, Gabriel Hughes headlines the group as the Rockies' top pitching prospect and the No. 7 prospect in their farm system. The 21-year-old is currently in double-A and was projected to reach the majors by 2025, according to MLB pipeline.

Jackson Cox and Jordy Vargas round out the quartet, they have each been playing in single-A this year.

Dr. Keith Meister, the Rangers' head team physician, will perform the procedure on all four players.