Cade Cunningham, Chet Holmgren Headline USA Select Team Ahead of 2023 FIBA World Cup

AP Photo/Charles Krupa

A pair of young players coming off devastating injuries headlines the USA select team that will train with the men's national team ahead of the 2023 FIBA World Cup.

Detroit Pistons guard Cade Cunningham and Oklahoma City Thunder big man Chet Holmgren lead off the list of 14 players who will practice with the team in Las Vegas from Aug. 3-6. The 2021 No. 1 pick, Cunningham was limited to 12 games last season due to a broken leg. Holmgren, who was drafted second overall last year, missed his entire rookie season with a broken foot.

"We are confident that our USA Men's Select Team will do a great job helping prepare the men's national team for the 2023 Men's FIBA World Cup," USA Basketball Men's National Team managing director Grant Hill said in a release. "We have a good mix of young NBA players and those who helped us qualify for the World Cup, all of who will play a huge role in our success in Manila, as we continue to develop the national team pipeline for years to come."

The select team will be coached by Orlando Magic head coach Jamahl Mosely and his staff will include Indiana Pacers assistant Tim Boylen and Purdue men's basketball coach Matt Painter.

The FIBA World Cup is set to begin on Aug. 25 in the Philippines. Team USA will play its first exhibition on Aug. 7 against Puerto Rico, while its first tournament game will be on Aug. 26 against New Zealand.