Patrick Mahomes Says Chiefs Are at 'Beginning' of a Dynasty After 2 Super Bowl Titles

AP Photo/Matt Slocum, File

The New England Patriots had the last great NFL dynasty, and Patrick Mahomes believes a new reign is brewing with the Kansas City Chiefs.

Speaking with Jonathan Jones of CBS Sports, Mahomes said he believes the Chiefs are at "the beginning" of a dynasty after claiming two Super Bowl titles since the 2019 campaign:

'I think we're the beginning of one. I think in dynasties I always say you gotta win three, and our job is to do whatever we can to win as many as we can and not have any regrets when we step off the field and I think if we keep the mentality that we have then we can look back at the end of our career and then we can decide if we're a dynasty or not."

The Chiefs selected Mahomes in the first round of the 2017 draft and they have been one of the best teams in the NFL since he took over as the franchise's full-time starting quarterback during the 2018 campaign.

In just his second season as the team's starter, Mahomes led the Chiefs to their first Super Bowl title since 1970 in 2020. They defeated the San Francisco 49ers 31-20 in Super Bowl LIV.

Kansas City also reached Super Bowl LV in 2021 but it fell to the Tampa Bay Buccaneers 31-9 as Tom Brady claimed his seventh title.

The Chiefs claimed their latest title in 2023 with a 38-35 win over the Philadelphia Eagles in Super Bowl LVII, and they're now favored to claim the title this coming season with +600 odds, per DraftKings SportsBook.

It's going to be difficult for Kansas City to repeat as champions, especially with the departures of veteran wide receivers JuJu Smith-Schuster and Mecole Hardman in free agency.

Still, there's never reason to doubt Mahomes, especially as he continues to prove people wrong. The Eagles were the favorite to win Super Bowl LVII, and Mahomes quickly proved that Kansas City should not be doubted.

The Patriots saw plenty of turnover on their roster during their dynastic run with Brady that saw them win six Super Bowls between 2002-2019, so there's no reason to believe the Chiefs can't accomplish the same feat with some roster turnover.

Gambling problem? Call (877-8-HOPENY) or text HOPENY (467369).

If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, crisis counseling and referral services can be accessed by calling 1-800-GAMBLER (1-800-426-2537) (IL/IN/MI/NJ/PA/WV/WY), 1-800-NEXT STEP (AZ), 1-800-522-4700 (CO/NH), 888-789-7777/visiting ccpg.org/chat (CT), 1-800-BETS OFF (IA), 1-877-770-STOP (7867) (LA), visiting OPGR.org (OR), or calling/texting TN REDLINE 1-800-889-9789 (TN) or 1-888-532-3500 (VA).

Odds and lines subject to change. 21+ (18+ NH/WY). AZ/CO/CT/IL/IN/IA/LA/MI/NH/NJ/NY/OR/PA/TN/VA/WV/WY only. Eligibility restrictions apply. See draftkings.com/sportsbook for full terms and conditions.