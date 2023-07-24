MLB Trade Rumors: Pirates Listening on Deals for All-Stars David Bednar, Mitch Keller

Brian Rothmuller/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images

The Pittsburgh Pirates are reportedly planning on listening to offers for All-Star closer David Bednar ahead of the MLB trade deadline on Aug. 1, according to the New York Post's Jon Heyman.

Heyman reported that the organization knows that it'll be difficult to deal for the 28-year-old since he is signed through 2027 season. So, the asking price from the Pirates will likely be very high.

The team will also taking calls about starting pitcher Mitch Keller, per Heyman.

Bednar just made his second All-Star game appearance and will be an automatic upgrade to any team's bullpen if they are able to acquire him.

While Pittsburgh has overachieved this year, looking like a major improvement over the 100-loss squad from last season, it is still pretty far away from being a contender.

The Pirates are last place in the NL Central division at 43-56, 11.5 games behind the first-place Milwaukee Brewers and 10 games out of a Wild Card slot.

So, if there's any time to capitalize on Bednar's and Keller's talent, it'd be when they can both be serviceable pieces to playoff-bound or hopeful teams this season.

Bednar, who is set to enter arbitration next year, has been one of the National League's best relievers since he emerged as the Pirates' closer last season, making the All-Star team ever since he stepped into the role.

This year he has gone 3-1 with 19 saves in 38 games to go along with an impressive 1.15 ERA and ,949 WHIP.

As for Keller, he's having the best season of his relatively young career. The 27-year-old was selected for his first All-Star game this year as he's gone 9-6 in 21 starts with a 4.01 ERA and 1.195 WHIP.

He is signed with Pittsburgh through 2025 but will enter his second season of arbitration this winter.