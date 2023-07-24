NFL Rumors: Bills' Stefon Diggs, Josh Allen Should Have Issue 'Well Behind Them'

Nic Antaya/Getty Images

Whatever happened at organized team activities last month between Josh Allen and Stefon Diggs that prompted the Pro Bowl wide receiver to leave before the start of practice doesn't appear to be a lingering issue.

Per Adam Caplan of Pro Football Network, one person who knows both players well called the situation "much to do about nothing" and it should be "well behind them" when the Buffalo Bills open training camp on Wednesday.

The Bills announced Diggs wasn't at their facility for practice on June 13 because he left early.

Head coach Sean McDermott confirmed the situation with Diggs, adding he was "very concerned" about the star wideout's decision to leave, but he didn't offer specific information about what prompted it.

"I'm not gonna get into it," McDermott said. "Look, I respect everyone's questions and what they want to know about our team. Right now, I'm just not gonna get into that anymore."

One day after he made that comment, McDermott backtracked by saying Diggs' absence was excused and he "did everything that he was asked to do" before returning to the team's practice on Wednesday.

"We had a good conversation, great communication," the Bills coach said. "We got to a point yesterday where we just felt like we all needed a break and some space. So, I gave Stef permission to get some space and head out and picked up those conversations after practice. So let me make it clear: It was not Stef leaving unexcused—he was excused, by me. And so those conversations have got us to, what I think and believe, is a great spot."

Allen told reporters on June 13 they were "working on some things" internally, but called Diggs "my guy" and a "brother of mine" who they need to be able to accomplish their goals.

Diggs posted a cryptic message later that same day on his Instagram Story:

Caplan noted Diggs has a history of changing moods that have "have long been a point of interest" for the Bills.

There was an incident between Diggs and Allen on the field during Buffalo's 27-10 playoff loss to the Cincinnati Bengals.

Diggs is entering his fourth season with the Bills. He was originally acquired in a March 2020 trade with Minnesota Vikings and signed a four-year, $96 million extension in April 2022 that ties him to the team through the 2027 season.

Buffalo's passing game has primarily revolved around Diggs since he joined the team. He has had more than 150 targets and 100 receptions in each of the past three seasons. The 29-year-old averaged 1,396 yards per season during that span.

Diggs' 108 receptions last year were more than the next two players on the Bills' roster combined (48 each for Gabriel Davis and Dawson Knox).