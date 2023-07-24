Bengals, Eagles, Chiefs Among NFL Teams Receiving Most Bets to Win Super Bowl 58

Kevin C. Cox/Getty Images

The Cincinnati Bengals are getting the most action in bets on the winner of Super Bowl LVIII at DraftKings Sportsbook.

The two-time reigning AFC North champions are +1100 to lift the Vince Lombardi Trophy for the first time ever. Last year's Super Bowl representatives, the Philadelphia Eagles and Kansas City Chiefs, are featuring heavily among the wagers as well.

For most of the Bengals' history, you might as well have lit your money on fire if you put anything on them winning a championship. It's a testament to how much the perception of the franchise has changed with Joe Burrow at quarterback.

Cincinnati is coming off back-to-back AFC title game appearances, and a third could be in store with most of the key players from last year back. In addition, Orlando Brown Jr. is the kind of presence the offensive line lacked to anchor the left side and protect Burrow's blind side.

The Chiefs, meanwhile, are looking to become the first team since the New England Patriots in the 2004 season to successfully defend their Super Bowl crown. Kansas City may not represent the best value play, but betting against a team with three Super Bowl appearances in four years may not be advisable.

With the Eagles, the biggest question with their title pursuit has less likely to do with their roster and centers more on their coaching staff. Philadelphia lost its offensive and defensive coordinators (Shane Steichen and Jonathan Gannon) on the heels of its success in 2022.