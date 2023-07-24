Chiefs' Kadarius Toney Reportedly Expected to Be Ready for Week 1 Amid Knee Injury

Scott Winters/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images

Kansas City Chiefs wide receiver Kadarius Toney is expected to be ready for the team's Week 1 matchup against the Detroit Lions on Sept. 7 despite aggravating a knee injury during Sunday's practice, per ESPN's Adam Schefter.

Toney underwent a cleanup procedure on his knee earlier this offseason and aggravated the ailment while fielding a punt. He's expected to miss some time during training camp, according to Schefter.

Chiefs head coach Andy Reid described the injury as a "tweak," according to ESPN's Adam Teicher.

Star tight end Travis Kelce also addressed Toney's injury while speaking with the media, telling reporters that he's hopeful the wideout will be ready to go either by Week 1 or early in the season.

Kelce said, via Jordan Foote of Arrowhead Report:

"We're going to miss KT's ability to make a play out of nowhere and just kind of gain that momentum. He was that piece for us in the Super Bowl, he was that piece for us throughout the season last year. Just getting that thing right, we've got all the confidence in the world in our training staff here to get him ready either by [the] season or early on in the season. We've got our fingers crossed that we can get him back as soon as possible. It's just letting him heal up and we'll take care of the load until he gets back. KT ain't going anywhere, man. We miss that guy already."

Kansas City acquired Toney in an October 2022 trade with the New York Giants in exchange for a 2023 third-round compensatory pick and a 2023 sixth-round pick.

Toney, a 2021 first-round pick of the Giants, appeared in seven games for the Chiefs last season, catching 14 passes for 171 yards and two touchdowns. He also caught seven passes for 50 yards and one score in three playoff games en route to helping Kansas City capture a Super Bowl title.

The 24-year-old sat behind Marquez Valdes-Scantling, JuJu Smith-Schuster, Skyy Moore and Mecole Hardman on the depth chart in 2022, but he figures to play a much larger role for the Chiefs in 2023.

Kansas City had to retool its wide receiver corps. this offseason after losing Smith-Schuster to the New England Patriots and Mecole Hardman to the New York Jets in free agency. Toney will join Moore and Valdes-Scantling as the Chiefs' top wideouts in 2023.