Vikings' Jordan Addison Told State Trooper a Dog Emergency Led to Him Driving 140 MPH

Minnesota Vikings wide receiver Jordan Addison cited an emergency with his dog as the reason why he was traveling 140 mph when he got pulled over by a Minnesota state trooper, according to the Star Tribune's Paul Walsh.

The citation from Addison's stop said he told the trooper "his dog was having an emergency at his residence, and that was the reason for his speed," per Walsh.

Early last Thursday, Addison was driving 85 mph over the speed limit in his 2021 Lamborghini Urus SUV while on Interstate 94 in St. Paul. He was cited for reckless driving.

The first-round draft pick addressed the incident a day later.

"Yesterday morning I made a mistake and used poor judgment," he said in a statement. "I recognize and own that. I am going to learn from this and not repeat the behavior. I am truly sorry."

The Vikings acknowledged his traffic violation as well and said they were "gathering additional information."

Minnesota selected Addison with the No. 23 overall pick in the 2023 NFL draft. The 2021 Fred Biletnikoff Award caught 59 passes for 875 yards and eight touchdowns in his lone season at USC after transferring from Pittsburgh.

The 21-year-old figures to assume a large role in the passing game alongside Justin Jefferson in the season ahead.