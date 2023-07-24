Video: Lakers' LeBron James Reacts to His Limited Edition PS5 Accessories

Hector Vivas/Getty Images

LeBron James' limited edition PS5 controller and console cover are officially available this week, and the Los Angeles Lakers star is in full promotion mode.

James posted a video Monday on social media reacting to the finalized product in his hands.

The controller and console cover were first announced in March. Both prominently feature the phrase "Nothing Is Given. Everything Is Earned" and are covered in crowns as a reference to LeBron's King James nickname.

"It's still crazy to think a kid from Akron who grew up playing games is getting to create something like this," James said in a statement announcing the release. "Designing a console cover and controller with PlayStation that gives a nod to my I Promise students and where we come from is a pretty cool thing. I hope it's something that continues to inspire everyone who touches it, and that they have a little fun finding meaning in every detail."

The release is part of PlayStation's ongoing Playmakers initiative, which pairs the gaming company with high-profile athletes and celebrities for promotions. Dallas Cowboys wide receiver CeeDee Lamb and Cincinnati Bengals wideout Ja'Marr Chase are among the PlayStation Playmaker athletes who are set to collaborate in the future.

James' PS5 controllers are set to retail for $79.99, while the console cover will be $64.99.