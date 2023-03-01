Lakers' LeBron James, PlayStation Collaborate on Custom PS5 Console, Accessories

Justin Ford/Getty Images

LeBron James and Sony announced a partnership Wednesday which will feature the company releasing limited-edition PlayStation 5 consoles designed by the Los Angeles Lakers star.

"It's still crazy to think a kid from Akron who grew up playing games is getting to create something like this," James said in a statement. "Designing a console cover and controller with PlayStation that gives a nod to my I Promise students and where we come from is a pretty cool thing. I hope it's something that continues to inspire everyone who touches it, and that they have a little fun finding meaning in every detail."

Both the console and the controller will feature the phrase "Nothing Is Given. Everything Is Earned," along with crowns designed to honor LeBron's King James moniker. The controller will also feature the phrases "Chosen Ones," Build Uplift Empower," and "I Promise," with the latter being a nod to James' I Promise School in Akron, Ohio.

"From his record-breaking achievements in basketball to his extraordinary efforts to lift his community, LeBron is an inspiration to many of us at PlayStation," the statement released by PlayStation said. "We couldn't have asked for a more ideal partner to be the first-ever collaborator to design limited-edition PlayStation products. It was great to see LeBron's vision for the design come to life and showcase his passions for gaming and community. We hope PlayStation fans will love this design as much as we enjoyed helping create it."

The consoles will be released later this year. No date has been set for the release.

The press release said PlayStation plans to continue working with notable celebrities as part of their PlayStation Playmakers initiative.