Report: NFL Legend Tom Brady, Model Irina Shayk Dating After Gisele Bündchen Divorce

AP Photo/Chris Pizzello

NFL icon Tom Brady is reportedly off the market.

Per TMZ Sports, the seven-time Super Bowl champion is dating model Irina Shayk after the two were seen together at his home in Los Angeles over the weekend.

TMZ noted the pair met in June when they were attending a wedding in Italy.

Brady and Gisele Bündchen divorced after 13 years of marriage in 2022. The pair released separate statements on Oct. 28 they finalized terms of their divorce after arriving at the decision to separate amicably.

Shayk was previously in a long-term relationship with soccer star Cristiano Ronaldo from 2010 to '15. The Russian supermodel also had a child with actor Bradley Cooper, who she was in a relationship with for four years from 2015 to '19.

Brady is not preparing for an NFL season for the first time since 1999. He announced his retirement "for good" on Feb. 1 after playing 23 seasons between the New England Patriots and Tampa Bay Buccaneers.

Arguably the greatest player in NFL history, Brady won seven titles, was named Super Bowl MVP five times and won NFL MVP three times during his legendary career.