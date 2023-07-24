X

    NFL Rumors: Lions' C.J. Gardner-Johnson Day-to-Day with Knee Injury

    Tyler Conway@@jtylerconwayFeatured Columnist IVJuly 24, 2023

    GLENDALE, ARIZONA - FEBRUARY 12: C.J. Gardner-Johnson #23 of the Philadelphia Eagles warms up before playing against the Kansas City Chiefs in Super Bowl LVII at State Farm Stadium on February 12, 2023 in Glendale, Arizona. (Photo by Gregory Shamus/Getty Images)
    Gregory Shamus/Getty Images

    Detroit Lions safety C.J. Gardner-Johnson is considered day-to-day after an MRI revealed no structural damage to his knee, according to ESPN's Field Yates.

    Gardner-Johnson, per Tom Pelissero of NFL Network, was carted off during Monday's practice. However, Pelissero later reported that there was "optimism" that the injury wasn't serious.

    Tom Pelissero @TomPelissero

    There is optimism that <a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/Lions?src=hash&amp;ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#Lions</a> DB C.J. Gardner-Johnson's knee injury is not serious, per sources. <br><br>More tests to come after CJGJ went down in practice today, but as one source put it: "He's fine."

    Gardner-Johnson, 25, signed a one-year, $8 million contract with the Lions this offseason. The move represented a bet on himself after Gardner-Johnson did not receive the type of long-term contract offers he hoped for following a strong one-year stint with the Philadelphia Eagles.

    The Florida product racked up career highs in tackles (67) and interceptions (six) while playing a vital role in the secondary for the NFC champion.

    "[I'm] somebody who cares about the game," Gardner-Johnson told reporters last month. "I mean, you guys play good ball here, not to take away from you, but I don't think guys have the fire that I have.

    "Anybody around the league. In the Super Bowl you seen it, last year you seen it, year before last you seen it, the year that I got in Tom Brady's face you seen it, so I think the passion that you guys see and energy, I'm just ready to win. I'm not trying to take no steps off so losing the Super Bowl don't mean take a step back."

    Lions coach Dan Campbell also praised Gardner-Johnson's presence during the team's offseason program, saying the safety had a "contagious energy."

    Losing Gardner-Johnson for an extended period of time would've been a big blow to Detroit, which gave up an NFL-worst 392.4 yards per game last season.