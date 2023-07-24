NFL Rumors: Lions' C.J. Gardner-Johnson Day-to-Day with Knee Injury

Gregory Shamus/Getty Images

Detroit Lions safety C.J. Gardner-Johnson is considered day-to-day after an MRI revealed no structural damage to his knee, according to ESPN's Field Yates.

Gardner-Johnson, per Tom Pelissero of NFL Network, was carted off during Monday's practice. However, Pelissero later reported that there was "optimism" that the injury wasn't serious.

Gardner-Johnson, 25, signed a one-year, $8 million contract with the Lions this offseason. The move represented a bet on himself after Gardner-Johnson did not receive the type of long-term contract offers he hoped for following a strong one-year stint with the Philadelphia Eagles.

The Florida product racked up career highs in tackles (67) and interceptions (six) while playing a vital role in the secondary for the NFC champion.

"[I'm] somebody who cares about the game," Gardner-Johnson told reporters last month. "I mean, you guys play good ball here, not to take away from you, but I don't think guys have the fire that I have.

"Anybody around the league. In the Super Bowl you seen it, last year you seen it, year before last you seen it, the year that I got in Tom Brady's face you seen it, so I think the passion that you guys see and energy, I'm just ready to win. I'm not trying to take no steps off so losing the Super Bowl don't mean take a step back."

Lions coach Dan Campbell also praised Gardner-Johnson's presence during the team's offseason program, saying the safety had a "contagious energy."

Losing Gardner-Johnson for an extended period of time would've been a big blow to Detroit, which gave up an NFL-worst 392.4 yards per game last season.