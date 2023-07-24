Ravens' Odell Beckham Jr. on NFL Future: 'I'm Thinking Like This Is My Last Year'

Kevin C. Cox/Getty Images

Wide receiver Odell Beckham Jr. isn't taking anything for granted when it comes to his future in the NFL after signing a one-year contract with the Baltimore Ravens.

"I'm thinking like this is my last year," he said to The Athletic's Dan Pompei. "I'm going to give it my all this year. And then if something happens after that, we can go from there."

