    Ravens' Odell Beckham Jr. on NFL Future: 'I'm Thinking Like This Is My Last Year'

    Joseph Zucker@@JosephZuckerFeatured Columnist IVJuly 24, 2023

    INGLEWOOD, CALIFORNIA - FEBRUARY 13: Odell Beckham Jr. #3 of the Los Angeles Rams warms up before Super Bowl LVI against the Cincinnati Bengals at SoFi Stadium on February 13, 2022 in Inglewood, California. (Photo by Kevin C. Cox/Getty Images)
    Kevin C. Cox/Getty Images

    Wide receiver Odell Beckham Jr. isn't taking anything for granted when it comes to his future in the NFL after signing a one-year contract with the Baltimore Ravens.

    "I'm thinking like this is my last year," he said to The Athletic's Dan Pompei. "I'm going to give it my all this year. And then if something happens after that, we can go from there."

