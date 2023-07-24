WWE's Bizarre Booking of LA Knight, Keep Adam Cole and MJF Together, More Quick Takes

0 of 5

Credit: WWE.com

The LA Knight phenomenon continues to grow by the week despite his lack of in-ring success in WWE as of late.

The raucous reactions he's been receiving since the beginning of the year are enough evidence that he's organically gotten himself over with the audience, and yet there's no clear path for him following his latest loss on Friday's SmackDown.

For WWE to not do anything of note with Knight in the immediate future would be egregious, just as it would be for AEW to break up the hot tandem of MJF and Adam Cole prematurely.

The winners of the Blind Eliminator Tag Team Tournament have become the best thing going on the show and have a chance to become tag team champs on Collision this Saturday. A one-on-one match for the AEW World Championship is inevitable, but it would be wise of the company to continue running with them as a tandem for longer than expected.

This installment of Quick Takes will analyze forthcoming plans for Cole, MJF and Knight, what Santos Escobar vs. Rey Mysterio could be leading to, Darby Allin remaining relegated to the AEW TNT Championship picture, and more.