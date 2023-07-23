Magic Johnson Thanks Nas For Song Dedicated to Lakers Legend on New Album 'Magic 2'

Lev Radin/Pacific Press/LightRocket via Getty Images

On his latest album, Magic 2, Nas shouts out Magic Johnson.

The Lakers legend took to his Twitter account Saturday to return the favor.

The Johnson-inspired record includes references to Magic in the chorus ("On my Earvin Magic Johnson, I'm enterprising") and in a bar that also shouts out Kareem Abdul-Jabbar ("At The Forum like I'm Magic and Kareem on the floor, Pat Riley on the bench callin' plays, I just score").

Nas' Magic 2 album is his 16th album and marks the latest collaboration with producer Hit-Boy, who has been the primary producer for the rapper's last five albums.

Johnson's business acumen recently led to him becoming an NFL franchise owner, joining Josh Harris' group that purchased the Washington Commanders. The Hall of Famer is a part-owner of the Commanders, Los Angeles Dodgers, Los Angeles Sparks and Los Angeles FC, along with his other business holdings.