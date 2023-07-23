X

    Magic Johnson Thanks Nas For Song Dedicated to Lakers Legend on New Album 'Magic 2'

    Tyler Conway@@jtylerconwayFeatured Columnist IVJuly 23, 2023

    NEW YORK, UNITED STATES - 2023/04/13: Earvin Magic Johnson participates in chat with mayor Eric Adams and Al Sharpton at NAN 2023 convention day 2 at Sheraton Times Square. National Action Network (NAN) holds an annual conference inviting elected official, civil rights leaders and public to speak and participate in conversations about civil and human rights in the USA. (Photo by Lev Radin/Pacific Press/LightRocket via Getty Images)
    Lev Radin/Pacific Press/LightRocket via Getty Images

    On his latest album, Magic 2, Nas shouts out Magic Johnson.

    The Lakers legend took to his Twitter account Saturday to return the favor.

    Earvin Magic Johnson @MagicJohnson

    On Nas's new album Magic 2 he dedicated track 7 to me called Earvin Magic Johnson! Thank you for the respect and honor of my business acumen. You're a hell of a businessman in your own right! <a href="https://t.co/youz36xGFC">pic.twitter.com/youz36xGFC</a>

    The Johnson-inspired record includes references to Magic in the chorus ("On my Earvin Magic Johnson, I'm enterprising") and in a bar that also shouts out Kareem Abdul-Jabbar ("At The Forum like I'm Magic and Kareem on the floor, Pat Riley on the bench callin' plays, I just score").

    Nas' Magic 2 album is his 16th album and marks the latest collaboration with producer Hit-Boy, who has been the primary producer for the rapper's last five albums.

    Johnson's business acumen recently led to him becoming an NFL franchise owner, joining Josh Harris' group that purchased the Washington Commanders. The Hall of Famer is a part-owner of the Commanders, Los Angeles Dodgers, Los Angeles Sparks and Los Angeles FC, along with his other business holdings.

