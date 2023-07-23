Warriors' Draymond Green Praises Lakers' LeBron James' Basketball IQ to Pat Beverley

Allen Berezovsky/Getty Images

While LeBron James possesses many traits that have made him arguably the greatest player in NBA history, Draymond Green says it's his basketball IQ that sets him apart.

"When I talk about guys who have like a next-level basketball IQ, you talking LeBron James," Green said on the Pat Bev Podcast with Rone. "The fact that he is that size and that athletic and with that basketball IQ, like, guys that size and that athletic, most of them are dumb as s--t.

"They are usually very dumb because they were that size and that athletic. So, people just relied on them. They were like, 'Oh, yeah, you are that size, and you're that athletic.' But eventually, you run into somebody else that size and that athletic. And so the fact that he's that size and that athletic and like top-three, top-five highest IQs to ever play is insane."

Green has long been a public admirer of James, particularly since joining Klutch Sports. The Golden State Warriors forward has referred to LeBron as a "big brother" in previous interviews.

"As far as us being as tight as we are, that's my big brother. Love him to death," Green told Paul George of James. "And ain't nothing changing that. Only thing changing is our relationship continues to grow."

As far as James' IQ goes, it's impossible to argue with Green's position. LeBron's impressive photographic memory has been on display on several occasions in the past, with the Lakers star showing the ability to remember exact sequences—down to the finest detail—in postgame press conferences.

James' heady passing ability and consistent desire to make the "right" basketball play was often a criticism early in his career, with some pundits wanting him to show a so-called "killer instinct." Twenty years and four championships later, it's safe to say the NBA's all-time scoring champion's desire to play the "right" way has worked out.