Draymond Green on Friendship with 'Big Brother' LeBron James: 'Love Him to Death' "

    Timothy Rapp@@TRappaRTFeatured Columnist IVJuly 3, 2023

    LOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA - MAY 12: Draymond Green #23 of the Golden State Warriors speaks to LeBron James #6 of the Los Angeles Lakers during the first quarter in game six of the Western Conference Semifinal Playoffs at Crypto.com Arena on May 12, 2023 in Los Angeles, California.
    Harry How/Getty Images

    Golden State Warriors forward Draymond Green appeared on Podcast P with Paul George on Monday and said that his friendship with Los Angeles Lakers superstar LeBron James has never been stronger.

    "As far as us being as tight as we are, that's my big brother. Love him to death," he said (1:49:53 mark). "And ain't nothing changing that. Only thing changing is our relationship continues to grow."

    As for fans who might question how on-court rivals could be friends, Green noted that plenty of people around the world work for competing corporations or entities but still have relationships.

    "Because ours is on display in front of the world, then it's like, oh, it's an issue," he added. "What I'm here to tell people is you probably shouldn't concern yourself with that because there's nothing you can do about it, and it doesn't affect your life."

    What is currently affecting Green's life in a positive way is the four-year, $100 million deal he signed with the Dubs this offseason that will ostensibly keep the 33-year-old with the organization for the remainder of his career.

