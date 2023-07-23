Best Reaction to France's Shocking Draw vs. Jamaica in 2023 Women's World Cup

Cameron Spencer/Getty Images

France entered its Women's World Cup opener against Jamaica considered a mortal lock to start the tournament 1-0. Oddsmakers had France listed as a -6000 favorite, meaning you had to bet $6,000 to take home a measly $100.

Well, that's why they play the game.

Jamaica scratched and clawed its way to a 0-0 draw on Sunday, a shocking result that could put France's positioning in the group stage in jeopardy.

The result is nothing short of a nightmare for France, which dominated possession for 72 percent of the match and took 14 shots on goal but could not find the back of the net against a determined Jamaican defense.

The draw marks the first-ever World Cup point for Jamaica, which entered the event ranked 43rd in the FIFA standings.

Still, the result was not without disappointment. Jamaican star Khadija Shaw, who spent most of the match giving France fits with her physicality, was sent off with a controversial call in stoppage time after earning her second yellow card. As a result, Shaw will have to sit out Saturday's match against Panama.

Despite the loss of Shaw, it's impossible for Jamaica to feel anything less than joyful following this result. The team needed crowdfunding to even make the trip to the World Cup and was widely expected to be bounced from the group stage without even making a peep.

Instead, Jamaica will now have an outside shot at reaching the knockout round. A win over Panama next weekend would put the underdog into a potential win-or-go-home match against Brazil, which kicks off its tournament Monday against Panama.

As for France, the Group F favorite will now have to scramble if it hopes to come away with a group victory.